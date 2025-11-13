Algeria plot bold move to Lure Ethan Mbappé after AFCON 2025

-Algeria are quietly preparing one of their most ambitious recruitment drives in recent years, with the country’s football federation reportedly targeting PSG youngster Ethan Mbappé for a surprise national team switch once the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations wraps up.

The Football Association of Algeria, officials are mapping out a long term strategy to convince the 17-year-old midfielder to follow his roots and wear the green and white.



The approach is expected to lean heavily on family influence, particularly the role of his mother, Fayza Lamari, who has deep Algerian heritage and has been instrumental in guiding both Ethan and his older brother, Kylian, throughout their careers.

Algeria FA officials believe Lamari’s bond with Algeria could unlock a rare opportunity to secure one of the most promising talents emerging from France’s football system.

His voice has been central to major decisions in the Mbappé household, including contract renewals, sponsorship deals and career transitions.

What is making Algeria optimistic is the brutal competition within the French national team setup.

With Les Bleus stacked with elite midfielders and attacking prospects, breaking into the senior squad could take Ethan years, even if his development continues on its current upward trajectory.

That reality has reportedly left the door slightly open for a second national identity a scenario Algeria are eager to explore.

The timing of the move is no Algeria FA insiders say they want to create a fresh identity for the national team after AFCON 2025, where the Desert Foxes are under pressure to rebuild following recent struggles in major tournaments.

Adding a high-profile, internationally recognized young star would boost both the team’s sporting ambitions and the federation’s global profile.

Algeria has attempted similar switches before, targeting players with dual nationality to blend diaspora talent with local development. Some efforts succeeded, others collapsed under the weight of pressure from France or club influence.

Securing an Mbappé, however, would be a level of recruitment the country has never achieved.

