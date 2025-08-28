Alice musukwa takes lilian Mutambo to court and demands k5, 000, 000 for Defamation

Alice musukwa takes lilian Mutambo to court and demands k5, 000, 000 for Deformation.

Alice Mwansa Musukwa, who is popularly known as Alice Rowlands Musukwa, has through her lawyers from MESSRS MWELWA, PHIRI & PARTNER issued a demand letter to LILIAN MUTAMBO over defamation allegations.





In a letter dated 25th August, 2025 addressed to Lilian Mutambo in England, United kingdom, Alice Musukwa has demanded a payment of five million Kwacha plus 10% (500,000 Kwacha) collection fee, an apology and retraction of defamatory remarks made by Ms. Mutambo in a Facebook and TikTok live video on 9th August, 2025 that was watched over 180,000 times.





According to the said letter, which was shared by Ms. Musukwa on her socials, it stated that Ms. Mutambo said in the live video for a fact that she has videos of the complainant conducting sexual activities with her fellow women.





The letter also added that Ms. Mutambo stated for a fact that Ms. Musukwa got married for two weeks in order to obtain USA citizenship, thereby defrauding that country’s immigration authorities.





The letter further went on to say that Ms. Mutambo said for a fact that Ms. Musukwa has United Party for National Development(UPND) officials she sleeps with in oder to support her peagents.





Lastly, the letter said, “You stated as fact that the UPND Government got our client the Miss Universe License because our client is connected to the top UPND official she sleeps with.”





Ms. Musukwa, through her lawyers, said the words used in the live video painted her as an immoral person, fraudster, and promiscuous person.





She added that the words uttered are likely to diminish her professional image and reputation in the eyes of everyone who watched the live video as she is well known internationally in spheres of beauty peagents and more.





Another demand in the letter is that the apology wording and structure should be approved by Ms. Musukwa’s lawyers and it should be published on TikTok and Facebook. Furthermore, she should do so on News Diggers, Zambia Daily Mail, and Daily Nation Newspapers’ front page.





The law firm, which included their bank account details, demanded that Ms. Mutambo meets these demands within seven days of receipt of the letter or risks being sued for defamation.





She writes



Dear ms mutambo



As we all Embark on our political journey and Voice out our opinions it’s important to be Mindful of what we say.

We all can express ourselves without killing each other’s Images to fulfill our opinions.

Evidence silences all arguments. Thank you Stay