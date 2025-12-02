All appointments and disappointments remain illegal and all PF Party Members are advised to ignore them- Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa

OF ILLEGAL APPOINTMENTS AND DISAPPOINTMENTS BY SOME PENGUINS OF MADAGASCAR.





When the Republican President makes some appointments which require ratification by Parliament, the appointees do not take up office and are only sworn in after the due process of ratification of Parliament takes Course!





But here we are are again, Some Penguins of Madagascar seat and plan every evening under the influence of some intoxicating liquids; scheme of how to prolong their stay in their acting positions instead of setting a date for the elective General Assembly of the Party!





One of the regular conveners of these meetings is actually the cause of all the troubles the Party is going through, this particular Penguin is the Principal, Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, Leader of Opposition in Parliament and one of the Presidential Contenders at the forth coming elections.





Their scheme lately has been to remove those who do not support them and replace with their stooges. But even as they do this without a mandate they fear to call the Central Committee to legitimize their purported appointments because they do not have the numbers in Central Committee to back them.





The Patriotic Front has a Constitution which must be followed to the later, anything done without following the Constitution is null and void and remains illegal.





My advice to those who have been appointed and are excited like my young Brother Ukandila, simply ask your appointing authority to have you ratified by Central Committee before you continue embarrassing yourself by making official communication on behalf of the Party yet no Central Committee has sat to ratify your illegal Appointment et al.





Otherwise , we are all able to see through the cheap game the Penguins are playing of wanting to destroy the same organization you are currently eating from because of your incumbent acting positions. The more reason you do not want to go to the convention because you are comfortable to feed your families from the crumbs you get by virtue of being in these acting positions perpetually.





Penguins of Madagascar are warned to stop making illegal appointments 2 weeks from the suggested date of the Convention.



All appointments and disappointments remain illegal and all Party Members are advised to ignore them!





Going forward we shall not deal with matters by going to court or through formal letters but the same casual way you have decided to deal with Matters!





Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa MP, MCC( Willie Nsanda Jr)

Provincial Chairman

Lusaka Province