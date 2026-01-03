All armed forces will be deployed- Venezuelan defence minister

Venezuela’s Defence Minister has announced an immediate deployment of military forces across the country.

Speaking in Spanish in a video address, Vladimir Padrino López called for a united front of resistance in the face of “the worst aggression” ever against Venezuela, adding that Venezuela was following “Maduro’s orders” that all armed forces will be deployed.

“They’ve attacked us but they will not subdue us,” says the defence minister.

He said Venezuela is currently gathering information about the number of people killed and wounded, and confirmed the Fort Tiuna military installation in Caracas was attacked.

Lopez insisted the country would resist the presence of foreign troops in the country.

“This invasion represents the greatest outrage the country has suffered,” he added.