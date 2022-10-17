All NDC Members Should Not Attend Any Govt Programme For The Day Of Prayer- Saboi Imboela

ALL NDC MEMBERS SHOULD NOT ATTEND ANY GOVERNMENT PROGRAMME FOR THE DAY OF PRAYER- LET US PRAY FROM HOME

17/10/2022

As National Democratic Congress, NDC, we are in support of the National Day of Prayer and Fasting and the need for reconciliation by any people that may have come into conflict with each other. We are is support of our government programmes provided no Godly laws are thereby transgressed. We, therefore, urge ALL Zambians to take time to ernestly pray for the country tomorrow.

However, we are not is support of the hypocrisy and wickedness of the UPND leadership in dealing with National matters and other political players. Unless two agree, they cannot move together. We, therefore, do not agree with the evil manner in which the UPND leadership discharges national affairs and it will be good if we praise and worship God in truth and in spirit away from their hypocritical programmes. This means that we should find time to do so in the comfort of our homes than to mix with bitter and unforgiving human beings on such an important day.

The UPND is led by very autocratic, selfish, bitter and evil leaders, and we are better off staying away from their programmes, as they may contaminate our prayers for the nation. These are people that are failing to even look after their own members that helped them form government. So let us pray from home and also pray to God to help change the bitter hearts of our current leaders in government.

The UPND’s one year in leadership has been characterised by organised and ruthless cyberbullying of women; unending lies and unreasonable propaganda; are holding many politicians for a long time in police cells or prison without trial; the UPND is carrying out a very baised and one sided corruption fight that seems to be blind to their own corruption, but concentrating on their political opponents and many other issues.

True reconciliation will come when the UPND realises that they are a party in power that has now taken over the leadership of the country and should hence be a parent to everyone. We pray that God will use tomorrow to help us have a type of leadership that will reconcile and unite this nation, unlike the leadership that is hell bent on dividing people and thriving on propaganda, lies and vindictiveness for perceived and real enemies.

Issued by:

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC