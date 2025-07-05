All roads lead to Durban for the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend





The vibrant city of Durban is abuzz with excitement as the Hollywoodbets Durban July, Africa’s premier horse racing and social event, takes center stage this weekend at the iconic Greyville Racecourse.





Known as the “Marvels of Mzansi,” this year’s spectacle promises an unforgettable blend of thrilling races, high fashion, and cultural celebration, drawing over 50,000 visitors from across South Africa and beyond.





Tommorow, Saturday, July 5, the main event kicks off at 4h00 PM, with 18 top thoroughbreds competing for a R5 million purse, following a day of races starting at 11h45 AM.





Beyond the track, the Durban July is a fashion extravaganza, where attendees showcase bold, creative outfits, vying for prestigious awards in style competitions.



The event is a significant boost for Durban’s economy, expected to inject over R700 million into the local GDP, creating 1,500 jobs and invigorating tourism.





However, with thousands flocking to the city, authorities are on high alert, implementing robust security measures and road closures around Greyville, including DLI Avenue and Avondale Road, to ensure safety and manage traffic.



Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays.