CLASS DISMISSED – YONA MUSUKWA

The purported plan to register a mickey mouse UKA – Unified Knowledge of Africa party to prevent and distabilise the original United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is not surprising to anyone who understands Zambian politics mingalato.

What is surprising and shocking, is the naivety and laissez-faire attitude and posture taken by the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) leadership in trying to register UKA.

Italian political genius Marcus Cicero was correct when he made a scientific observation that:

“To be ignorant of the past is to remain always a child.”

Again, George Santayana correctly warned that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

If UKA leaders had internalised our recent political history; DP saga, NDC saga, the difficulties of registering CF, the confiscation of PF by political junkies and mercenaries, etc. and learned from it, they wouldn’t have taken the naive and pedestrian approach in trying to register UKA. They should have expected all these hurdles and devised a tactical approach from inception.

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States of America is famously quoted as having said;

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four hours sharpening the axe.”

All these problems UKA is going through, they have brought them on themselves because they started opening their mouths before sharpening the axe. They started announcing UKA before doing the ground work quietly, then register it quietly, and then start cutting the tree with a very sharpened axe.

Time is not waiting for UKA. We only have two years before we go for the 2026 general elections. If they continue with this naivety, they will drive into a cliff aka 2026 general elections, with a stillborn baby called UKA. And you don’t expect to win elections nakapopo.

It is time they started thinking ahead and tactfully.

Class Dismissed!