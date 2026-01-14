Alliances are better off without PF – Saboi Imboela

Alliances are better off without PF – Saboi

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela says opposition political alliances are better off without the Patriotic Front (PF) in them, accusing the party of an attitude of superiority and disrespect that has strained coalition partnerships.

Imboela lauded the recent expulsion of the PF from the Tonse Alliance, stating that the outcome was sad but expected.

In an interview with #Kalemba, Imboela said from the onset, the PF has been very disrespectful to alliance partnerships, not only in the Tonse but also in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).

She explained that political alliances exist because no single party is strong enough to govern alone, and successful coalitions depend on combining the strengths of all members regardless of size.

“Even if a party has a million members, it still needs smaller parties to reach the numbers required to win,” she said.

The opposition leader accused the PF of entering alliances with an attitude of being the biggest opposition and the immediate past ruling party, which makes them think they must control everything.

This, she said, includes choosing the next leader, deciding who stands in which constituency, and making all major decisions, which undermines collaboration.

“An alliance works when parties look at each other’s strengths, not weaknesses. But the PF has often focused on other’s weaknesses while highlighting its own power,” Imboela said.

She added that opposition parties, big or small, have been running their organisations successfully for years, and alliances require mutual respect to succeed.

Imboela also noted that some smaller parties, despite lacking large national membership have strong grassroots structures and bring vital support during elections.

“When you disrespect partners, you push them away. I hope and pray that this will be the very last time the PF enters an alliance without respecting its partners,” she stated.

“Once they respect others, everything will go well. But if PF goes into another alliance with the same attitude they showed in UKA and Tonse, they won’t go anywhere. They need to change their ways.”

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba January 14, 2026