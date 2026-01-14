Alliances are better off without PF – Saboi Imboela

Alliances are better off without PF – Saboi
NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela says opposition political alliances are better off without the Patriotic Front (PF) in them, accusing the party of an attitude of superiority and disrespect that has strained coalition partnerships.
Imboela lauded the recent expulsion of the PF from the Tonse Alliance, stating that the outcome was sad but expected.
In an interview with #Kalemba, Imboela said from the onset, the PF has been very disrespectful to alliance partnerships, not only in the Tonse but also in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).
She explained that political alliances exist because no single party is strong enough to govern alone, and successful coalitions depend on combining the strengths of all members regardless of size.
“Even if a party has a million members, it still needs smaller parties to reach the numbers required to win,” she said.
The opposition leader accused the PF of entering alliances with an attitude of being the biggest opposition and the immediate past ruling party, which makes them think they must control everything.
This, she said, includes choosing the next leader, deciding who stands in which constituency, and making all major decisions, which undermines collaboration.
“An alliance works when parties look at each other’s strengths, not weaknesses. But the PF has often focused on other’s weaknesses while highlighting its own power,” Imboela said.
She added that opposition parties, big or small, have been running their organisations successfully for years, and alliances require mutual respect to succeed.
Imboela also noted that some smaller parties, despite lacking large national membership have strong grassroots structures and bring vital support during elections.
“When you disrespect partners, you push them away. I hope and pray that this will be the very last time the PF enters an alliance without respecting its partners,” she stated.
“Once they respect others, everything will go well. But if PF goes into another alliance with the same attitude they showed in UKA and Tonse, they won’t go anywhere. They need to change their ways.”
By Sharon Zulu
Kalemba January 14, 2026
Why do you even consider PF in alliances when PF is a party of very poor governance background. PF is better left alone to die a natural death, bcos their style of using power when given power falls far below stanfard. We cannot as a country go through what we went under PF again. By embracing PF, you other parties are in real saying we want PF to be still alive, we want it to govern again in future, we want thuggery to return, extortion to return , embezlement of state resources to return, behavioral impunity to return etc etc., who really wants that? By associating yourselves with PF this is what you are telling the nation. In turn you are telling the nation that you are of the same feathers with PF, you long to do the same bad and wrong things once in power. But this would be misreading the mood of the nation, especially the southwestern half. You think people of Southern province, western northwestern will give you the vote if that vote means bringing back PF in power? Forget. You better think again. Leave PF alone to head to the right place for them, the graveyard. And thst will be good for Zambia. After all we already have enough other opposition parties
Especially, Hon. Lubinda’s pf faction
Ba opposition, you are also a problem on your own, you don’t seem to know what you want. You Saboi Imboela, you were in UPND and decided to leave. To me, it’s like you made a bad choice by leaving the people’s choice and then went to get into an Alliance with a party which people rejected. What tangible achievement were you really looking for in such an alliance? But just like in Religion, it’s never too late to come back and start contributing meaningful development to your country.