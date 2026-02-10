ALLIANCES MUST BE REGISTERED TO CONTEST ELECTIONS – ECZ
ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says political alliances must register with the Registrar of Societies if they want to contest in an election.
Speaking on Diamond TV, Sunday, Kasaro added that candidates must only use campaign materials and symbols of the party under which they have filed nominations.
“If you are contesting an election as an alliance, let it be registered with the Registrar of Societies because if you are contesting, when you are filing a nomination, they indicate if the candidate is standing as an independent or sponsored by a political party. Nothing is different this time. The whole issue is that all the commission has done is to clarify the law.” – News Diggers
Very correct.
Alliances and movements were required or were born out of necessity when it was illegal to have any other political party in Zambia other than UNIP.
This is no longer the case. A political party or a movement or an alliance must register itself with the Registrar of Societies and submit it’s constitution, which is the document that guides the behaviour and states the ideals that group stands for. The details of office bearers and how long they hold office for is very important. PF under late ECL should have been deregistered because it failed to respect it’s own constitution. That lawlessness or lack of respect for the law, spread like a cancer to disrespect for national constitution as demonstrated by the blatant theft of 79 vehicles, 23 properties and a petrol filling station.
It is a known fact, registration a must. Zambians can’t risk a non entity to take power.