ALLIANCES MUST BE REGISTERED TO CONTEST ELECTIONS – ECZ





ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says political alliances must register with the Registrar of Societies if they want to contest in an election.





Speaking on Diamond TV, Sunday, Kasaro added that candidates must only use campaign materials and symbols of the party under which they have filed nominations.





“If you are contesting an election as an alliance, let it be registered with the Registrar of Societies because if you are contesting, when you are filing a nomination, they indicate if the candidate is standing as an independent or sponsored by a political party. Nothing is different this time. The whole issue is that all the commission has done is to clarify the law.” – News Diggers