ALLOW LUNGU TO COME BACK AND CLEAR ALL DEBTS- MUMBI PHIRI

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says let people allow former President Edgar Lungu to bounce back to power in 2026 so that he can clear all the debts he created.

Mumbi says since the United Party for National Development (UPND) is blaming Lungu for everything including the debt, then he should be allowed back to rule for 5 years so that he can clear them.

Speaking on the program ‘Let The People Talk’ on Phoenix FM earlier today, Mumbi said the UPND are full of pretence who are not living to their promises.

She says the UPND are doing things without looking at the complications it may give to Zambians, citing the removal of street vendors in some Central Business Districts (CBD).

Mumbi says after 5 years, any other person can take over from Lungu.

On 26 August, 2021, Lungu presented his letter of resignation as PF Party President and from active politics to the Secretary to the Cabinet after losing to his incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema.

However, despite Lungu presenting his resignation letter, he is still seem to be active in politics as the PF have not yet chose the party President.

Recently, Lungu announced that he is going to think about whether to come back or not into active politics.

Zambian Eye