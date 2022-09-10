My Experience when I wanted to become a Catholic father…

BUSHE NGAWAFILWA UKUPWISHA PRIESTHOOD FORMATION NANGULA NGA WABWELA KUBUPATILISHO/PRIESTHOOD, Balapena nangula iyo?

First I have to be honest with you, that Priesthood formation is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I may not have reached the altar, but the years I spent in all the priestly Formation training has helped me to be a better and focused person. Now let me get to the main subject, but before I do that, let me remind everyone whoever thinks that I am Mad because I left priesthood, ;Ninshi Aleeba Bawishi.’

The simple and direct answer to this misconception is a big NO… There is absolutely no one who has gone insane for simply failing to complete priesthood formation or for coming back from priestly life. But the big Question is ‘Why is this Misconception Common in Our society?’ Why is it that most of those of us who at some point tried to pursue such a life and failed due to different circumstances are sometimes considered to be out way or in short an aspect of madness is noticed? That’s what I want to try and answer.

WHY THEN THE MISCONCEPTION OF GETTING MAD?

This dates back to the whole aspect of understanding that it is ‘’God who calls’’ which is true but wrongly thinking that it is Him Who Choose who should be a priest or Not. Gods Mission is to call, but to choose that’s Mans Mission, hence the phrase ‘Many are called (God) but few are chosen (by Man). Chosen by man may mean, you respond or you don’t respond to the calling or those given authority to choose you by the church do so or they don’t. In all this, Gods call still remains; we are still all called by Him.

If you believe that its God who calls and also believe that its Him who choose, then you are right that all those who have failed Priesthood formation or comeback from Priesthood formation become mad, for you cannot be called by God and he refuse to choose. If that’s the case, Yes Ninshi twalipena, for no one can be rejected by God and be normal.

On the other hand, if you its God who calls and man Chooses, then you will understand that, no one becomes mad or insane after leaving that kind of life.

CHARLES KAKULA

Youth and Political activist.