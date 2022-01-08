AM IN A SITUATION, ABOUT TO GET MARRIED TO A WHITE MAN BUT HAVE GIVEN BIRTH TO A BLACK CHILD

Hello admin. Please hide my identity. Am using my friends account. I am in a fix and dont know what to do. Early last year, I started dating a white man. He has been so good to me and has always been there for me.

However, at some point we started having misunderstandings and I ended up finding comfort in another man whilst I was still with the white man. (Don’t judge me) after some weeks my boyfriend (white man) and I reconciled and it was during this time that I started seeing signs of pregnancy.

I was so happy I told him and he too was happy. My relatives ofcourse wanted to see him and charge him. He told me he just wanted to marry me and went home a week after for formal introduction and made it clear to them that his intention was to marry me.

He paid my lobola in full and we moved in together but did not we’d because he said it would be better done after the baby is born and that would also give his relatives more time to secure tickets and visas to come for the wedding and later on move together to his country in the West.

I was so happy and honestly life was good for me. Our wedding was set for March this year as I was due early this month. He travelled late last year back to the USA and is scheduled to come back next week.

I went into labour three days ago and to my shock mwebantu, my baby is BLACK. I do not know what to do. I slept with the man I briefly dated whilst I was with the my now fiance however i was on my pill!!

And I certainly wasn’t aware because I only noticed a week after and that was after I had been with my fiance! I was so sure it was his. I don’t even know what to tell him.. his been video calling wanting to see his son but I have failed to show him.

I told him the baby is too small to be captured on camera, he seems so excited and has bought me alot of stuff and made a video call with his mother and siblings who all can’t wait to see the baby… my world is ending. I am hoping it’s just because his a new baby that his dark am praying he gets white. I know I sound insane but that’s my hope.

I know it’s the other man’s child but what do I? I want the ground to swallow me right now.. and my mother won’t let it slide telling me umusebanya naleta after eating a white man’s money.

I love him so much and dont want to lose him. What do I do?