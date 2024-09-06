“AM MOVING PF SECRETARIAT TO FORCE HEADQUARTERS,” – NAKACINDA.

… To make it easier for the police to find me each time I hold a press briefing to provide checks and balances…

Thur. Sept 5, 2024.

PF Chief Executive Officer Raphael Nakacinda has demanded to know why the police arrest him each time he exercises his constitutional right of providing checks and balances as PF Secretary General to the UPND government.

Nakacinda who spent several nights at Chilenje Police station in Lusaka after holding a press briefing at which he was seeking answers as to why Zambians were being sold aflatoxin infested mealie meal and was only released yesterday afternoon, made a trip to force headquarters this afternoon, seeking an audience with the Police IG in hopes of getting answers as to why he was being detained constantly by the police for doing what is expected of him by the people of zambia as the SG of the biggest opposition party in the nation.

“Give me office space in the office of the IG so that we shift our activities from the Secretariat to force headquarters,” charged a visibly irate Nakacinda.

He bemoaned that the police were now involving themselves in politics instead of leaving politics to political players in the nation.

” Police are now playing politics and responding to our questions on behalf of the UPND through arresting us,” he stated .

He expressed shock that the police were trying to regulate how he should use the English language by telling him that it was wrong for him to use the word terrorism when to all intents and purposes, allowing citizens to consume toxic mealie meal was an act of terror.

” Police want to give us a template on what English we should use when we speak . That is unacceptable,” he charged.

He stated that the only way for politicians to put a message across was to engage in public discourse recollecting that the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema were extremely vocal whilst in opposition on what they felt the PF government was doing wrong.

He took time to promise the head of state Mr Hakainde Hichilema that attempting to intimidate him and his fellow opposition political leaders will not work as they would continue speaking on behalf of the Zambian people, asking the relevant quetions and seeking for answers.

“Tell President Hakainde Hichilema that we will not stop speaking for the people of Zambia so far as the cost of living remains at an all-time high and unbearable,” he said .

Nakacinda has since left force headquarters with a promise to go back at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning.

