AM NOT RECONTESTING THE PETAUKE SEAT- DORA SILIYA



Dr Dora Siliya writes…



Since Christmas day, there’s been a lot of speculation about my possible candidature for the Petauke Central by-election.





It has been very humbling to read all the wonderful messages sent directly to me from all over Zambia and beyond, encouraging me to contest again.



I am particularly humbled by the show of support from the UPND, a gesture I don’t take for granted.





Petauke Central has been very special to me after serving diligently since 2006. The record will show how many roads, bridges, schools, clinics, and hospitals were built. Under the water for all, hundreds of boreholes were sunk. Working with NGOs, women, and children’s safety was also brought to the fore. Our agenda was always to improve the lives of the Petauke residents through clean and adequate water supply, food security, increased access to education and health, family responsibility, and private sector expansion.





You will recall that since 2021, I have not been active in politics. Thus, on 30th August 2024, the day of my book launch, I informed the nation, through Hot FM radio that, if there were a by-election in Petauke Central, my name would not be on the ballot due to other priorities.





My name will not be on the ballot on 6th February 2025. I remain indebted to the people of Petauke Central with whom I worked well.





I have trust that as they go to the polls, Petauke voters, such as myself, will consider seriously the lack of representation the past months and elect a suitable candidate to benefit from the national cake.



I will continue to champion development issues for Petauke and the nation as a whole. As we enter the New Year, I will also continue to consult with the people of Eastern Province on how best we can engage all stakeholders on development issues now and into the future.



Happy New Year & Remain blessed!