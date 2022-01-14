AMATAKO TE LUSELE (BUTTOCKS IS NOT AN INSULT), SAYS KAMBWILI

… Let Us Not Create A Monster In Pres. Hichilema

PF member Chishimba Kambwili says Raphael Nakachinda’s arrest for defamation of the President was illegal and had no chance of success in court.

“Nakachinda has not committed any offence. When you say ‘take it easy’ in Bemba it is not an insult. In fact, amatako (buttocks) is like saying head, eye or ear,” he says. “What we are seeing is the continuation of a police state. Please release Hon. Nakachinda unconditionally.”

Kambwili says the arrest of Nakachinda should be reversed because it would cost the government if he sued for malicious prosecution and unlawful detention.

The former minister also condemned the treatment of former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo when he appeared at the Anti Corruption Commission for interrogation.

Kambwili says the handcuffing and subsequent detention of Lusambo was against human rights as he is a man of fixed abode who should be treated with dignity before the law.

He challenged the international community among them the British Ambassadors, the US ambassador and the UN representative to speak out in the same way they did when similar abuses prevailed in the previous administration.

“President Hichilema told the whole world that freedom has come to Zambia by virtue of voting him. He made it very clear that citizens will now be allowed to criticize government without being scared of the police.

“The hallmark of leadership is to a large extent determined by walking the talk. So far, President Hichilema has shown us he can only talking the talk,” he said.

Kambwili has urged President Hichilema not to allow people’s support to create a monster in him.

“Pulling people in shirts like we saw to Nakachinda is unacceptable. It’s against human rights,” he said.

PF member for publicity Raphael Nakachinda was arrested yesterday for alleged defamation of the President. Nakachinda, while on a campaign trail in Kabwata, advised President Hichilema to “teka amatako panshi” which basically advises the Head of State to tone down.