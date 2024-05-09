Amazon launches online shopping in South Africa

Amazon has finally launched it’s highly anticipated online store in South Africa.

The online shopping giant opened its digital doors on Tuesday.

“We are excited to launch Amazon.co.za, along with thousands of independent sellers in South Africa,” said Robert Koen, managing director of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon.

Customers will be able to take advantage of same-day and next-day delivery.

People will also be able to shop from small local businesses.

“Building a strong relationship with South African brands and businesses—small or large—is incredibly important to us,” Mr Koen said.

