Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba  Condemns  The Suspension of Hon. Brian Mundubile

Suspension of Hon. Brian Mundubile
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;
Family this is distressing and wrong.
I’ve just condemned the action done by Tonse Alliance against Hon. Given Lubinda.
And now it has emerged that Hon Given Lubinda has charged by writting a letter of exculpation, Hon. Brian Mundubile. The letter has been written through Acting Deputy Secretary General, Celestine Mukandila.
Family this is wrong. Both these actions are wrong looking at the fragility and state of the Party and the Opposition.
Who is going to be the adult in the room?
I need to put this on record.
I have given up on the Patriotic Front. The so called Leaders have completely lost it..
There are very few among the Top Leadership who can think.
You have done so much Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba to give this Organization direction, even from afar.
But these so called Leaders are beyond redemption.
The Party has been infiltrated so much, and then there’s nonsensical selfishness, and just sheer stupidity.
So disappointed.
You are mistaken for believing that pf still exists. You lack insight. These individuals are responsible for the destruction of the economy and have placed the country in a state of default. Which educational institutions do you attend, you individuals?
What an old man can see while seated, a young man must climb a tree to see the same. PF died with Sata period.
We told you, we talked about it, we tried to make you see and realize that UPND is a sold Party and moving forward steadily BUT you saw green blood flowing in PF even when the veins were collapsing at fast rate; these signs were there JUSTwhen MCS died and left the Party with a man who said; I VE NO VISION EXCEPT FOLLOW THE VISION OF OUR GREAT LEADER AND FOUNDER OF PARTY MCS…..
Even following the VISION was a problem.
We saw this just after burying MCS MHSRIP. I feel so bad because he is turning and turning in his grave.
If you can’t fight the KWENYUs family clever ones are joining and come 2026 August they will retain their seats on UPND ticket..as simple as that.
The fact is, with UPND in power we are seeing the direction and normalcy.
Ba Mwamba, I thought you had taken upon yourself and your podcast callers to select a leader, where are the results and when can we expected that leader, which you promised you will support.
Yourself and ba Lubinda, no difference.
4Years, you can’t find a leader how can you lead 20millin people.
Emmanuel is a sellout. He likes free good life. He thinks he is too clever we even know how he went to the US and who is paying for his up keep. Read my lips this man is a sellout. He can even trade his wife for a free good nigger living lifestyle. You work for you living bwana. Next someone will come with dollars nishi imwe ku benda.
People in PF know the rules and regulations that they must follow, if they break those rule with impunity and expect no reprisals then there is no organisation because without rule no organisation can survive, given is doing the correct thing under difficult conditions and this guy who has adopted ambassador as a name wants to encourage the organisation to run without rule? This is not exile. I feel sorry for the PF