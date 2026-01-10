Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba  Condemns  The Suspension of Hon. Brian Mundubile

Suspension of Hon. Brian Mundubile



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



Family this is distressing and wrong.





I’ve just condemned the action done by Tonse Alliance against Hon. Given Lubinda.





And now it has emerged that Hon Given Lubinda has charged by writting a letter of exculpation, Hon. Brian Mundubile. The letter has been written through Acting Deputy Secretary General, Celestine Mukandila.





Family this is wrong. Both these actions are wrong looking at the fragility and state of the Party and the Opposition.



Who is going to be the adult in the room?



I need to put this on record.