Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba  is trying to build a case in order to seek asylum in America where he is right now-  Amb. Elias Munshya

It’s TV Bakwetu that threatened Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba-Setting the Record Straight



Elias Munshya Writes;



Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba has decided to accuse me of threatening him. Ati I’m after him? Awe sure, I haven’t, and I won’t. Maybe it’s his way of spicing up his story, but let me clear this up before it gets out of hand.





So here’s what happened:



Bakwetu Media, which is as independent as an honest referee at a football match, had an issue with Mr. Mwamba and decided to respond to him. Meanwhile, here in Canberra, it was very late, and I was busy sleeping peacefully like a good civil servant.





Fast forward to the morning, and boom! Mr. Mwamba is out here accusing me of all sorts of things. Bakamba, if you have issues with Bakwetu, take it up with them. Don’t drag me into your politics. I’m minding my own business, posting directly from my page, as always.





Let’s be real—Mr. Mwamba is a smart man, and deep down, he knows I’m totally innocent in this matter. But propaganda has a purpose, doesn’t it? As someone who’s spent years working as an asylum lawyer, I can only speculate. Could it be that he’s trying to build a case for himself? Ati, “My life is under threat”? I see where this is going. Bo Mwamba, mwamvela, it’s not every day that someone will make you a victim just because you say so.





And please, let’s not forget—I’m a civil servant. If you’re looking for political battles, kindly engage your fellow politicians. I’m not in that ring. My job is to serve Zambians in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, not to entertain cooked-up accusations.





So, to Mr. Mwamba, I say this with all the siwanga I can muster: if you’re looking for drama, you’re knocking on the wrong door. Theatrics might work elsewhere, but here, we stick to facts. Take your issues to Bakwetu if you must, but leave me out of it.





And to everyone else, let’s stay focused on what matters—real development and progress. Everything else is just noise.



Twalumba!