AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA SHOCKED BY WARM RECEPTION FOR HH IN MANSA

EMMANUEL MWAMBA SHOCKED BY WARM RECEPTION FOR HH IN MANSA

By Staff Reporter

Emmanuel Mwamba says he was surprised by the warm reception given to Hakainde Hichilema by chiefs and residents in Mansa, following recent events surrounding the late Edgar Lungu in South Africa.



Speaking on his program two days ago, Mwamba expressed concern that instead of questioning the President over the matter, people were seen openly praising and celebrating him.

He noted that he expected leaders and citizens to confront the President and express dissatisfaction over what had happened, rather than offering public admiration.

He described the reaction as surprising

Current Zambia