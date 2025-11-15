AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA TAKES JUDGE LIMBANI TO JCC FOR ABUSE OF OFFICE AND FOR GRANTING IRREGULAR INJUNCTION AGAINST THE PATRIOTIC FRONT

MWAMBA TAKES JUDGE LIMBANI TO JCC FOR ABUSE OF OFFICE AND FOR GRANTING IRREGULAR INJUNCTION AGAINST THE PATRIOTIC FRONT





Lusaka – 14th November 2025



Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson of Information and Publicity in the Party, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has reported Judge-in-Charge in Kabwe District to the Judicial Complaints Commission(JCC).





In a letter to the JCC, dated 14th November 2025, Mwamba stated that the action by the Judge amounted to abuse of court process as he allowed Morgan Ngona, a purported Secretary General of the Party to shop for a forum and obtain an injunction from the court.





Mwamba stated that all matters regarding the Patriotic Front are being handled in one court, an administrative action that was taken before all parties to the cases to avoid multiplicity and abuse of the court process.





Mwamba stated that it was irrational for the court to hear and grant an action over matters happening in Lusaka and where all parties to the case reside.





He said this amounted to forum shopping and collusion by the parties involved.



He urged the JCC to pursue the complaint of misconduct, unethical practice, and abuse of office against Judge Limbani.





He wrote:

“I recognize that the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) is a statutory body responsible for enforcing the code of conduct for judges and judicial officers, ensuring accountability and integrity within the judiciary”





“It is common knowledge that there are matters regarding the Patriotic Front in which a group, on 24th October 2023, without the authority, consent, knowledge of the Party and its constitutional structures purported to hold an Extra-Ordinary Conference and hijacked the Party.”





“In this process, we both complained to both the police complaint and initiated court process to seek redress and restoration of the Party.”



“We also complained that these illegal acts were being perpetrated by the State with the active collusion and collaboration of persons we identified and named at State House, Zambia Police, Ministry of Home Affairs and Registrar of Societies.”





“We also complained that an act designed to steal the largest political party was being perpetrated by the State and threatened Democracy, the Rule of Law, peace, stability and security of the country.”





“It must be stated that when facts fully emerged, the Church Mother Bodies and other key stakeholders such as the Law Association of Zambia urged restoration of the Patriotic Front to the legitimate owners and appealed to elements of the State to divorce themselves from the illegal actions to take over and destroy the opposition Party.”





“The key stakeholders also called on the judiciary to be an independent umpire and just arbitrators in the legal wrangles.”



“To this effect, our lawyers from both factions held meetings with the Chief Justice to help ensure that the allegations of misconduct, delays and abuse of court process were dealt with.”





“As at March 2025, we saw an administrative action where to curb multiplicity of the cases before court were curbed and all matters outstanding, were allocated to one Judge, Hon. Mrs. Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu to handle, resolve and determine.”





“We were therefore shocked that one of the parties to the cases before court; Morgan Ng’ona, using lawyers Messrs. Paul Chiteta &Company of Suit 9, Nums Complex, Plot 87B, Buntungwa Road, Kabwe (chitepapaul@yahoo.com) went before the High Court in Kabwe District and obtained a court order and injunction to restrain an activity taking place in Lusaka.”





“On 3rd November 2025, the Patriotic Front began a process to replace its fallen leader, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and announced that it would hold an elective General Conference to elect its new party president and members of the central committee.”





“To this effect the Party began a process to receive expression of interest at the Party’s Secretariat where the Party has been resident since 2015.”





“Although all these activities are taking place in Lusaka, Mr. Morgan Ngona chose to shop for a forum outside Lusaka. Mr. Ngona also was fully aware of the administrative directive where all matters regarding the ownership, legality and status of the Party are before the Lusaka High Court.”





“Further we hold that the Judge-in-Charge must have exercised restraint and prevented court abuse, when parties outside town rushed to the court in Kabwe district with urgent applications to stop a process occurring in Lusaka where all the parties to the case are based.”



“These actions amounted to shopping forum and active facilitation by the court.”





“It must be stated that the matters regarding the Patriotic Front are extremely emotive as the Party is the largest political party with hundreds of thousands of members across the country.”





“The handling of such matters requires that public interest is taken into account, and public emotions are not inflamed that may threaten peace, security and stability of the country.”





“Further, the Judiciary through individuals misconducting or acting in an unethical or unprofessional while discharging their sacred duties must not be used or abused to promote injustice, criminality or illegalities





“It is for this reason that I lay a serious complaint against Hon. Mr. Justice Kelvin Hancubwili Limbani, the Judge-in-Charge of the Kabwe High Court, for his decision to handle and grant this court injunction that is highly irregular and facts before him required that he exercised sound judicial mind.”





“His actions amounted to abuse of the court process and defeat the efforts to restore public respect, credibility, and impartiality that all stakeholders must work for.”