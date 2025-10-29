AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA’s BENCH WARRANT EXTENDED AGAIN

EMMANUEL MWAMBA’s BENCH WARRANT EXTENDED AGAIN

The bench warrant for Patriotic Front –PF- faction Information and Publicity Chairperson, EMMANUEL MWAMBA, has been extended.

The LUSAKA Magistrates’ Court has prolonged the bench warrant, initially issued in February this year, after Mr. MWAMBA, who is currently in the United States, failed to appear in court today.

This relates to a case in which Mr. MWAMBA is charged with assaulting a police officer on June 16, 2023 in LUSAKA’s Woodlands area.

https://youtu.be/wmHTh-U040w?si=Qz4PD5PLc6RmI5g-

When the matter was called before LUSAKA Senior Resident Magistrate TREVOUR KASANDA, the prosecution informed the court that the bench warrant had not yet been executed.

Magistrate KASANDA consequently extended the warrant and adjourned the matter to November 28, 2025 for mention.

Mr. MWAMBA is also facing another charge of disorderly conduct at a police station.

ZNBC