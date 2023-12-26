AMB. MWAMBA HANDS OVER PLOTS TO VETERAN ARTISTS

Lusaka-25th December 2023

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba was on hand to hand over contracts granting veteran musicians land.

Amb. Mwamba was guest of honour at an initiative driven by Cllr John Njebe in which artist from Burning Youth were given plots of 30×40.

Mr. Mwamba called for the setting up of a revolving fund that would benefit artists so that they do not fall destitute later in their lives.

He bemoaned that artist have no pension schemes to sustain them later in their lives.

He also stated that revolving fund can promote a credit scheme for artists.

He called on both Government and stakeholders to support initiatives such as being undertaken by Cllr John Njebe.

And John Njebe who is the artist behind the awatd song; “I’m a Squatter” said he has been in the industry for the last 30 years and wished that the industry was supported to grow to higher heights.