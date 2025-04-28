PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release



AMBASSADOR IVAN ZYUULU’S VISIT TO WUXI LAUNCH DESIGN AND JIANGXI LONGSHENG AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED OF CHINA



Beijing, 28th April, 2025 – Zambia’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Ivan Zyuulu undertook tours of automobile companies in Jiangsu and Jiangxi provinces to explore possibilities of cooperation in the electric vehicle manufacturing industry.



Ambassador Zyuulu visited Wuxi Launch Design in Wuxi City of Jiangsu Province and Jiangxi Longsheng Automobile Company Limited in Jingdezhen City of Jiangxi Province, subsidiaries of Launch Design. Launch Design, the parent company, is set to visit Zambia to explore possibilities of establishing an electric vehicle assembly plant.



During separate meetings with Mr. James Wu, General Manager, Wuxi Launch Design and Mr. Xiaobing Yu, Chairman, Jiangxi Longsheng Automobile Company Limited, Ambassador Zyuulu stated that Zambia was looked forward to establishing cooperation with Launch design for purposes of establishing an electric vehicle assembly plant in Zambia.



The Ambassador stated that efforts would be made to ensure that Launch Design finds a local partner in Zambia and sets up operations, as this was in line with Zambia’s industrialisation and diversification agenda as espoused in the country’s Eight National Development Plan.



Mr. Xiaobing and Mr. Wu noted that Launch Design was willing to establish cooperation with the Government of Zambia provided a local partner for the company was found.



The company expressed optimism for Zambia to settle for one of the cooperation models of the company which includes setting up an assembly plant for electric motor vehicles or a dealership for complete motor vehicles. Launch also stated that other than electric motor vehicles, the company had other products like electric motorcycles and bicycles, which were suitable for the Zambian market. Launch Design stated that its cooperation encompasses training programmes for local staff for management of processes.

Ambassador Zyuulu’s visits to Wuxi City and Jingdezhen City were aimed at establishing cooperation with Launch Design and appreciating the manufacturing processes of the company in Wuxi and Jingdezhen Cities.



Issued by

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia

Beijing, China