AMENDMENT BILL 7 PRESENTED IN PARLIAMENT



Government has presented the Constitution of Zambia amendment bill number 7 of 2025 to Parliament.





The amendments seek to among other things revise the composition of the National Assembly to provide for the increase of the constituencies from 156 to 211 to actualise the delimitation report by the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ.





Justice Minister PRINCESS KASUNE says Government is also proposing to provide for a mixed member proportional representation electoral system to guarantee the representation of women, youth, and persons with disability.





Ms. KASUNE says the amendments will also seek to revise the provision relating to filing in of fresh nomination on the resignation of a candidate and also harmonise the time of parliament and council to achieve a five-year term.





Speaking in parliament when she presented the Bill, Ms. KASUNE said that the Bill is hoping to revise the provisions relating to by-elections and to revise the law on the vacancy in the office of minister and the provincial Ministers, 90 days before the General election.





She said the Bill will also seek to revise the composition of the council to include the members of parliament.



Ms. KASUNE also said the amendments will further consider lowering the experience of the secretary to Cabinet from 10 years to 5 for eligibility and also ensure the Attorney-General continues in office until new appointments.





Speaker of the National Assembly NELLY MUTTI has referred the bill to the select committee which is appointed to scrutinise the Bill.





Ms. MUTTI said the select committee will be expected to submit its report on the Bill to Parliament on July 29, 2025.



ZNBC