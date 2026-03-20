America Arms Up the Gulf: $23.5 Billion in Weapons to Counter Iran



The United States just approved a massive $23.5 billion arms package to fortify key Gulf allies against Iranian aggression.





The State Department greenlit $16.5 billion in formal sales to the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan. That includes advanced missile defenses, radars, F-16 munitions, anti-drone systems, and more for the UAE; $8 billion in cutting-edge missile defense radars for Kuwait; and aircraft support for Jordan.





On top of that, another $7 billion in unannounced deals went straight to the UAE, expanding existing contracts. No congressional review needed.

Highlights include $5.6 billion in Patriot PAC-3 missiles and $1.32 billion in Chinook helicopters, plus AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, THAAD-linked radars, and other high-end gear.





This flood of hardware comes just three weeks after Iran launched missiles at these same nations, forcing desperate calls to Washington for protection.