America Sends 4,400 Marines to Confront Iran Threat in the Gulf



The U.S. military is moving fast to reinforce its position in the Middle East. The USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, carrying over 4,400 Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has departed the West Coast ahead of schedule.

This second amphibious force is joining the USS Tripoli group already en route to the region.





The deployment comes as tensions with Iran escalate sharply. Iranian threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, attacks on shipping, and retaliation for U.S.-Israeli strikes have put global oil flows at risk.

The Boxer group—USS Boxer, USS Portland, and USS Comstock—brings aircraft, helicopters, assault vehicles, and combat-ready Marines to deter aggression and protect vital waterways.





This show of force sends a clear message: America will not allow Iran to choke off the world’s energy lifeline or threaten allies.

With carriers, strike aircraft, and now doubled amphibious power converging on the Gulf, the U.S. stands ready to defend freedom of navigation and respond decisively if needed. Strength through resolve keeps the peace.