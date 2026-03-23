America won almost every battle, but it hasn’t won a single war in the last 60 years- Former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak said

Former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak said,



“Can the Strait of Hormuz be opened? You need to deploy two American divisions there and prepare to stay for months. That’s how the start of the war in Vietnam looked, the start of the war in Iraq, and the same in Afghanistan.





It succeeds at first. By the way, all wars, including this new chapter of ours, one must know: an initiated war starts with a brilliant achievement and impressive damage.





Then comes the stage of treading water, which I believe we have entered.



And if you don’t know how to get out of it and cut it short in time, it ends in negotiations under conditions inferior to what existed before it all started, or in defeat.





And America hasn’t won a single war. It won almost every battle, but it hasn’t won a single war in the last 60 years.





All of this needs to be considered, and I very much hope I am wrong.”