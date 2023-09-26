American-Iranian prisoner passes away in Tehran

Specialists in Iran have denied that an American-Iranian double national passed on at Tehran’s infamous Evin jail on Saturday due to a need of therapeutic care.

A source told BBC Persian that Faramarz Javidzad, 60, was taken to clinic after he endured stomach dying but was afterward returned to the jail.

Authorities declined to move him from the jail clinic after his blood weight dropped seriously on Friday, they said.

The US said it was mindful of the passing of an person in an Iranian jail.

The news comes a week after Iran discharged five other American-Iranians as portion of a detainee swap.

The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news office cited Tehran province’s jails division as saying on Monday that Mr Javidzad had been confined for two months at Evin on different monetary charges, which he was treated five times for stomach related issues amid that time.

He as of late experienced a stomach operation and was at that point released from healing center “at his possess request”, it included.

The jails office said Mr Javidzad was promptly exchanged to healing center when his condition compounded on Saturday. Specialists and medical caretakers managed CPR, but his life may not be spared, it included.

Be that as it may, the account was negated by the source who talked to BBC Persian’s Ali Kheradpir.

They said Mr Javidzad was put on a trickle at the prison’s clinic on Friday after his blood weight dropped, indeed in spite of the fact that a judge had given jail specialists authorization to exchange him to healing center.

That night, a nurture at the clinic educated him that they were “languid” and evacuated the trickle, they included.

On Saturday, Mr Javidzad’s condition declined and he passed on whereas anticipating exchange to clinic, the source included.

A representative for the US state office told BBC News: “We are mindful of reports of the passing of an person in an Iranian jail and are looking for extra data.”

“Due to protection contemplations, we have no advance comment at this time.”

BBC Persian detailed that the state office had not assigned Mr Javidzad as “wrongfully kept” by Iran, which implied he was not included in final week’s detainee trade.

It saw Iran free five American-Iranian double nationals, who the US said had been detained on unjustifiable charges for political use.

In return, the US allowed forgiveness to five Iranians detained in US correctional facilites and permitted $6bn (£4.8bn) of solidified Iranian stores held in South Korea to be exchanged to banks in Qatar for helpful buys.