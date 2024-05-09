American soldier detained and charged with theft in Russia

A US soldier was arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, say two American officials.

The soldier, whose name is not known, was in South Korea and on their way back to the United States. Instead, authorities said he went to Russia.

The officials wanted to keep their identity a secret while they talked about the staff details.

Cynthia Smith, who speaks for the Army, said that a soldier was arrested on Thursday in Vladivostok, a big port in the Pacific, for doing something against the law. She said Russia told the US and the Army told the soldier’s family.

Smith said that the US government is helping the soldier in Russia.

On Monday, it wasn’t clear if the soldier is considered absent without permission.

Less than a year ago, an American soldier named Travis King ran into North Korea across the heavily guarded border. He has now been arrested. North Korea said they would kick out King, and he was sent back to the US. He was later accused of deserting.

Russia has some Americans in its jails. This includes Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. The US government thinks they are being held unfairly and is trying to get them released.

Other people who were arrested are: – Travis Leake, a musician who lived in Russia for a long time and was arrested for drugs last year – Marc Fogel, a teacher in Moscow who got 14 years in prison for drugs – Alsu Kurmasheva and Ksenia Khavana, who are citizens of two countries

NBC News was the first to report that the soldier had been arrested in Russia.