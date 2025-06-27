American sprinter’s m@nh00d pops out mid-race on live TV

American sprinter Chris Robinson faced an unexpected hurdle beyond the track during a 400m hurdles race, a wardrobe malfunction that briefly exposed his priv@te p@rt on live television.

The incident occurred during the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic, where the 24-year-old was competing against top international athletes. As Robinson approached the final hurdle, the left side of his shorts rode up, inadvertently revealing his gen!t@ls.

Video footage shows Robinson noticing the issue mid-stride, attempting to adjust his shorts while still maintaining pace. Remarkably, he kept his focus and momentum, managing to finish the race in first place with a time of 48.05 seconds.

The situation escalated again after Robinson crossed the finish line and fell to the ground, an action that briefly exposed him once more. Despite the mishap, Robinson secured the win and appeared unfazed by the incident. He has yet to make a public statement

Robinson is a former NCAA champion and a rising star in U.S. track and field. The unusual moment has sparked reactions across social media, with many praising his composure and calling for better uniform support for athletes at the elite level.