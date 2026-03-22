American stealth jets no longer “invisible” as Iran tests Majid system



A reported encounter between Iran’s Majid air defense system and the F-35 Lightning II is raising serious questions about the future of stealth technology in modern warfare.





Unlike traditional radar-based systems, the Majid is believed to use infrared (heat-seeking) tracking, allowing it to detect aircraft based on their heat signatures rather than radar reflections. This means even advanced stealth jets…designed to evade radar…may still be vulnerable under certain conditions.





Recent reports and viral footage claim Iran may have detected or even targeted an F-35 using passive tracking methods, though these claims remain unverified.

The United States has acknowledged an incident involving an F-35, but has not confirmed any shootdown.





Military analysts say the development highlights a growing shift in global defense strategy…from reliance on radar alone to multi-spectrum detection, combining infrared, optical, and electronic tracking systems.





The takeaway is clear: stealth technology does not make aircraft invisible…it makes them harder to detect. As new systems like Majid evolve, the balance of air superiority could begin to change.



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