American TikToker Ethan Levins Sparks Outrage by Sharing GPS Coordinates of U.S. Patriot Systems in Israel, Urging Iran to Strike





A U.S.-based content creator, Ethan Levins, has drawn fierce condemnation after posting precise GPS coordinates of American-operated Patriot missile defense batteries stationed in Israel, along with locations tied to Israel’s power grid and air bases. In videos circulating widely on X and other platforms, Levins explicitly called on Iran to launch missiles and drones at these sites to overwhelm defenses and inflict maximum damage





The posts, which led to a brief suspension of his X account, included details such as coordinates for Patriot systems near Palmachim Air Force Base and key electrical infrastructure in places like Ashkelon and Haifa.

Critics argue the actions cross into providing material aid to a designated enemy state during active conflict, potentially endangering American service members who operate these systems abroad.





Public reaction has been swift and intense. Multiple high-engagement posts label Levins a traitor, with calls for FBI investigation and prosecution under treason statutes (18 U.S.C. § 2381).

Supporters of strong U.S.-Israel ties point out that assisting an adversary in targeting allied American assets—especially during Iranian missile barrages—amounts to giving aid and comfort to enemies.





While some defend the posts as mere commentary or grifting for views, the consensus among outraged users is clear: broadcasting targeting data to a hostile regime crosses a bright legal and moral line. Levins’ content remains under heavy scrutiny as demands grow for accountability from federal authorities.



HT IAMMEMO