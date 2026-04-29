 America’s closest allies just turned on it.

Not Russia. Not China. Not Iran.

Germany. France. Italy. Spain.

NATO allies. EU partners. Western democracies.

And they’ve had enough.

 German Chancellor Merz:

Said the US is being “humiliated” by Iranian leadership.

 France:

Threatened Israel with sanctions within DAYS if it doesn’t change course.

 Italy’s Meloni:

Publicly broke with Trump over his comments about the Pope.

 Spain:

Among the loudest voices pushing to suspend the EU-Israel trade agreement entirely.

This is not a small crack in the Western alliance.

This is a rupture.

And here’s the bigger picture nobody is saying out loud:

Both the US and Iran believe time is on their side.

Both are waiting the other out.

But while they wait —

Europe is paying the price.

Oil prices rising.

Shipping routes disrupted.

Economies slowing.

Political patience exhausted.

America and Israel entered this war assuming Western solidarity was guaranteed.

It isn’t anymore.

The US and Israel are not just isolated from adversaries.

They are increasingly isolated from their own partners.

When Germany calls you humiliated.

When France threatens your closest ally with sanctions.

When Italy’s right-wing prime minister breaks with you publicly.

The alliance isn’t cracking.

It’s fracturing.

 Is the Western alliance broken beyond repair? Comment below.