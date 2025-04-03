Amorim Blasts Man United Players After Forest Defeat

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has urged his players to improve in the final third after another disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils struggled for firepower in the 1-0 defeat at the City Ground as their former employee, Anthony Elanga, punished them in the fifth minute.

The hosts moved a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League with an impressive performance, a few days after booking a place in the FA Cup semi-final.

Amorim was disappointed with his team’s performance while demanding improvement ahead of their next match against Manchester City.

He said, “We suffered that first goal, and it helped the opponent to play the game they wanted. We have quality in the last third, but we tried everything to score a goal and we didn’t score, and we lost three points.

“We were so near the [Forest] box, but we lacked quality in the final third.

“We have to improve, and we are pushing the opponent more to their half. Now we have to improve in the final third. They have a lot of men [behind the ball] and it was hard to make a connection to get inside the box.

“It is always frustrating when you don’t win. Especially when you look at the game, we deserve more than losing the game.

“We pushed the maximum that we could. We were so near the goal, especially in the end.”

“It is clear we should have taken something, but we have to focus on the goal we conceded. Nottingham is really good at the transition, and it was a goal from nothing.

“Suffering the first goal in this way puts the opponent in the position they want to be in, defending with a lot of men and making the transitions. During the game, we lacked a bit of quality in the final third, which is important when you are trying to win games. We deserved more.”

“We have men to block and a whole pitch to run in which to make a foul. We have to make better decisions.

“If you look at the game, we are improving the way we play football; we are creating chances and dominating the games more. We know that this season is going to be like that: win momentum, lose momentum. We continue going into the next match.”

Amorim has endured a frustrating time at Old Trafford since taking over from Erik Ten Hag in November.

The Portuguese manager has struggled to get the team off the bottom half of the table with poor performances coupled with a lack of firepower.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest are enjoying their best season in a long time, sitting comfortably in third on the table after their first double over Manchester United since the 1991-92 season.

The Red Devils are currently languishing in the 13th position with eight matches to go.

Up next for Manchester United is a home clash against Manchester City on Sunday, while Nottingham Forest will take on Aston Villa.