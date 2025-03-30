AMOS CHANDA IS A DESPERATE LOOSE CANON



By Mcpherson Mutale



“Amos Chanda, former Press and Public Relations Aide to President Edgar Lungu, has recently made headlines for spilling what he claims are dark secrets from the corridors of power during his tenure. His revelations have sent shockwaves across the political landscape, igniting speculation about his true motives. Is he seeking redemption? Is he trying to ingratiate himself with the current administration? Or is he simply a man running from his own past?





What is clear is that Amos Chanda is playing a high-stakes game—one that rarely ends well for those who embark on such a path. His decision to air out supposed state secrets raises serious questions about his character, credibility, and long-term objectives.





In politics, loyalty defines a man. Chanda once stood as a staunch defender of Edgar Lungu, but today, he has become his fiercest critic. The sudden shift begs the question: Why has Amos turned into a turncoat? If he had personal grievances with President Lungu, the honorable course of action would have been to seek a private resolution rather than launching a media spectacle. After all, both men are now out of government.





Instead, Amos has chosen a public purge, unearthing classified information in a desperate attempt to cleanse himself of sins only he truly understands. The irony, however, is that even those he is attempting to impress will eventually see him as a liability rather than an asset. If he can betray Lungu, what guarantee is there that he won’t do the same to his new allies?





Chanda’s revelations have inadvertently dragged three different governments into conflict. His loose tongue has not only targeted the Lungu administration but has also created discomfort for the UPND, which now finds itself caught between exploiting his confessions and dealing with the legal ramifications of harboring a political defector with self-incriminating testimonies.





For someone who took the oath of office and swore to uphold secrecy, Chanda’s conduct is akin to a small bull being castrated just before scrotal implosion—an act of desperation and impending disaster. What exactly is he running from? What skeletons haunt his past that he feels the need to purge himself so dramatically?





It is not far-fetched to suggest that Chanda is seeking the protection of the UPND government, hoping they will shield him from possible legal troubles stemming from his time in office. But political history is unforgiving to men like him. Those who sell their loyalty for temporary safety often end up abandoned, discarded like a used condom when their usefulness expires.





If the UPND is wise, they will stay far away from Chanda. A man willing to betray his former boss so eagerly is an unstable element. While some within the ruling party may view him as a useful tool in discrediting Edgar Lungu, they must also recognize that he poses a significant risk.

From his own admissions, Chanda has confessed to acts that could be classified as treasonous—usurping presidential powers for personal aggrandizement. If the UPND truly believes in the rule of law, they should not be parading him before the media but rather reporting him to law enforcement.





Furthermore, if the end goal is to paint Lungu as incompetent, frequently absent, or even drunk during his presidency in order to justify stripping him of his immunity, it is a cheap and dangerous political strategy. It will not only backfire but also set a precedent that future governments may exploit against them.





Amos Chanda has crossed a dangerous threshold, one from which there is no return. His actions are not just about personal redemption; they are a reckless gamble with long-term consequences. He has burned bridges with his past allies and will never be fully trusted by his new suitors.





For the UPND, embracing Chanda is a miscalculation they may soon regret. He is not a political asset but a liability—one that will eventually become too costly to handle. His story serves as a cautionary tale: those who betray their past will find no secure footing in the future.





The best course of action for the ruling party? Drop Amos Chanda before he drags them into the abyss with him.”