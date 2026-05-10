AMVCA 2026: See list of winners

The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) brought together some of the most outstanding talents who were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the African entertainment industry.

The event, held at Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday night, attracted star-studded figures from across the continent’s entertainment industry.

Among the night’s biggest winners were Uzor Arukwe, who won Best Lead Actor for Colours of Fire, and Linda Ejiofor, who took home Best Lead Actress for The Serpent’s Gift.

Bucci Franklin also won Best Supporting Actor for his role in To Kill a Monkey, while Lateef Adedimeji earned the Best Indigenous Movie (West Africa) award for Lisabi.

The top prize went to My Father’s Shadow, which won Best Movie and emerged as one of the most awarded films of the ceremony.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Costume Design

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Mary Chukuma

“The Real Housewives of Lagos (S3)” – Deola Art Alade, Darey Art Alade

“Colours of Fire” – Valerie Okeke (WINNER)

“Something About The Briggs” – Yolanda Okereke

“To Kill a Monkey” – Ikechukwu Urum, John Joseph Angel

Best Makeup



“Behind The Scenes” – Mojisola Imam

“Lisabi (A Legend Is Born)” – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

“Gingerrr” – Diablaq Artistry

“Abanisete” – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

“Warlord” – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) (WINNER)

“Suky” – Ruth Harcourt



“Labake Olododo” – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

Best Art Direction

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Zainab Oladupupo

“The Herd” – Omolade Abisola

“Colours of Fire” – Ajamolaya Bunmi (WINNER)

“Aljana” – Olatunji Afolayan, Gideon Stephen

“Suky” – Victor Akpan



“Inimba” – Thabiso Senne

Best Sound / Sound Design

“My Father’s Shadow” – Pius Fatoke, CJ Mirra (WINNER)

“Gingerrr” – Tolu Obanro

“Ben Made It” – Vaughan Phillips

“The Party” – Tolu Obanro

“Sebata (The Beast)” – Vaughan Phillips

“The Herd” – Fisayo Adefolaju

Best Editing



“Cordelia” – Kazeem Agboola

“My Father’s Shadow” – Omar Guzman Castro

“Landline” – Nwanguma Peter Chidebere, Dele Doherty

“3 Cold Dishes” – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi

“Osamede” – Winston AIG-Ohioma

“To Kill a Monkey” – Daniel Anyiam (WINNER)

Best Writing (TV Series)



“The Wives” – Donald Tombia, Timendu Aghahowa, Chiemeka Osuagwu

“MTV Shuga Mashariki” – Annette Shadeya & others (WINNER)

“Our Husband” – Xavier Ighorodje

“Addis Fikir” – Besufekade Mulu

“Baba OH” – Temilola Balogun

“The Party” – Stephen Okonkwo

“Gizat” – Yednekachew Ayne

Best Writing (Movie)



“The Herd” – Lani Aisida

“My Father’s Shadow” – Wale Davies (WINNER)

“Blackout” – Ikenna Okpara

“Cards on the Table” – Shirleen Wangari

“Gingerrr” – Xavier Ighorodje

“Suky” – Isaac Ayodeji

“3 Cold Dishes” – Tomi Adesina

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi



“Lisabi (A Legend is Born)” – Lateef Adedimeji (WINNER)

“Labake Olododo” – Iyabo Ojo & team

“Aljana” – Grace Yachat Yakubu

“Olorisha” – Abiola Adeshina

Best Cinematography

“My Father’s Shadow” – Jermaine Edwards

“To Kill A Monkey” – Kabelo Thathe (WINNER)

“The Herd” – Emmanuel Igbekele

“Finding Nina” – Daanong Gyang



“The Serpent’s Gift” – Emmanuel Igbekele

“Stitches” – KC Obiajulu

“Gingerrr” – Emmanuel Igbekele

Best Digital Content Creator

“Luxury Koko” – Taaoma (Maryam Apaokagi-Greene)

“The Marriage List” – Destiny Ogie Osarewinda

“The Rate Race” – Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo

“August Meeting Election” – Steve Chuks

“Did I Just Hear Muah” – Akwaman



“Leave To Live” – Emmanuel Kanaga & Sophia Chisom (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress

“The Herd” – Linda Ejiofor (WINNER)

“Gingerrr” – Bisola Aiyeola

“Behind the Scenes” – Funke Akindele

“The Covenant Series” – Sola Sobowale

“Aljana” – Nadia Dutch

Best Supporting Actor

“To Kill a Monkey” – Bucci Franklin (WINNER)

“Agesinkole 2” – Femi Adebayo

“Colours of Fire” – Gabriel Afolayan

“Behind the Scenes” – Uzor Arukwe



“Red Circle” – Lateef Adedimeji

Best Lead Actress

“Her Excellency” – Sola Sobowale

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Linda Ejiofor (WINNER)

“Behind the Scenes” – Scarlet Gomez

“The Herd” – Genoveva Umeh

“Mother of the Brides” – Gloria Anozie-Young

Best Lead Actor

“Lisabi” – Lateef Adedimeji



“To Kill a Monkey” – William Benson

“Colours of Fire” – Uzor Arukwe (WINNER)

“3 Cold Dishes” – Wale Ojo

“Red Circle” – Femi Branch

Best Movie

“Gingerrr” – Bisola Aiyeola & team

“The Herd” – Daniel Etim Effiong & team

“My Father’s Shadow” – Funmbi Ogunbanwo & Rachel Dargavel (WINNER)

“3 Cold Dishes” – Asurf Oluseyi & team



“The Serpent’s Gift” – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

“Behind the Scenes” – Funke Akindele & Wendy Imaseun

Best Documentary

“Beyond Olympic Glory” – Shedrack Salami (WINNER)

“The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat” – Louis Ejiofor

“The People Shall” – Mark Maina, Nick Wambugu

“Not Adressing This Anymore” – Huzzain Bello

“BOU” – Mwaka Gerald Remmy

Best Short Film



“Rise” – Jessie J. Rowlands

“Fleas” – Jordy Sank

“Telephone” – Fimisinuola Adejonwo

“Hussainin” – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa (WINNER)

“My Body, God’s Temple” – Uzoamaka Power

Best Score/Music

“My Father’s Shadow” – Duval Timothy, CJ Mirra

“3 Cold Dishes” – Nissi Ogulu

“Osamede” – Chubb Okobah

“Gingerrr” – Tolu Obanro



“The Party” – Tolu Obanro

“MTV Shuga Mashariki” – Sofresh

“To Kill a Monkey” – Oscar Heman-Ackah (WINNER)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

“Inimba” – Siphosethu Tshapu , Thandi Ramathesele and Yolanda Ndhlovu (WINNER)

“Kukoyi” – David Akande

“Undugu” – Hatibu Madudu

“Out N’ About (Harar)” – Bruk Yibrah

“Kamapala Creme” – Joel Ndugwa

“The Chocolate Empire” – Grace Kahaki and Phillippe Bresson

“Mgbuka” – Eze Izu

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

“Nigerian Idol (S10)” – Sulaiman Kassim, Anneke De Ridder (WINNER)

“The Real Housewives of Lagos (S3)” – Deola Art Alade, Darey Art Alade

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa” – Graeme Swanepoel

“Off Air” – Gbemi and Toolz

“Out N’ About” – Bruk Yibrah

Best Scripted M-Net Original

“The Low Priest” – Femi D. Ogunsanwo (WINNER)

“Adam to Eve” – Lizz Njagah and Alexandros Konstantaras

“Mother of the Brides” – Rogba Arimoro and Bio Arimoro

“The Yard” – James Kalu Omokwe

“Bobo” – Maurice Muendo

Trailblazer Award

Uche Montana (WINNER)

Industry Merit Award

Sola Sobowale (WINNER)

Kanayo O. Kanayo (WINNER)



Best Director

“My Father’s Shadow” – Akinola Davies JR (WINNER)

“Cordelia” – Tunde Kelani

“Osamede” – James Kaluu Omokwe

“The Herd” – Daniel Etim Effiong

“Gingerrr” – Yemi Filmboy Morafa

“3 Cold Dishes” – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi