AN EVENTFUL MONTH

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

1. CRISIS AT MINISTRY OF HEALTH-The medicine and medical supply shortages continued unabated in health centres, clinics and hospitals despite government assurances. It emerged that Government abolished the Procurement Unit at the Ministry of Health and halted all medicines and medical supplies in the last seven months.

2.KUOMBOKA CEREMONY-After many years of not hosting the ceremony due to many factors including the pandemic, the Litunga; His Majesty Lubosi Imwiko II, hosted a successful ceremony with President Hakainde Hichilema as Guest of Honour.

3. ZESCO and CEC announced that they have settled for an Agreement ending years of legal wrangling. Members of the public have demanded for details of the Bulk Suplier Agreement(BSA) because of well-known shareholder interests including that of those close to President Hichilema.

4. ZRA EXCEEDS TARGET-In Quarter 1 of 2022, ZRA exceeded the revenue collection target by K1.3bn after recording net out-turn of K22.4bn against a target of K21.1bn. On a Year-on-Year (YoY) comparison, ZRA collected gross revenue of K26.5bn in Q1 of 2022 as compared to K19.5bn in same period of 2021 representing a growth of 36%. In the period under review, the Refunds increased by 56% from K2.6bn in 2021 to K4.1bn in 2022.

5. NKWAZI HOUSE-Arising from public demands that President Hichilema moves to State House, his Spokesperson, whilst appearing on radio, justified the President’s non movement to State House claiming that Nkwazi was so dilapidated that he, as Aide, can’t live in there. Nkwazi House hosted all past Presidents including President Edgar Lungu. People reminded Mr. Bwalya that he was, until a few months ago, living in a humble home in Chelstone township.

6. COMMEMORATION OF HICHILEMA’S TREASON DETENTION- A divisive, inciting and poorly done video documentary was aired, sadly on ZNBC too, to commemorate President Hichilema’s arrest over treason charges. Instead of focusing on the subject, the production concentrated on making unsubstantiated, unverified and inflamatory remarks and allegations against individuals, who were not even given an opportunity to defend themselves.

7. SUZYO NYIKA-a Lusaka businessman and close associate of former President Edgar Lungu. After the loss of 2021 general elections, Suzyo relocated to his farm in Lundazi district where he later died and was buried. Months later the Anti-Corruption Commission claimed he didn’t die and claimed he was alive living in Malawi and that another body was buried there together with stashes of money hidden alongside it. To this effect, ACC ordered an exhumation, pulled out the body and broke his skull to obtain samples, a traumatic experience for the family. No money was found either.

8. SEARCHES AND ARRESTS-Arrests, searches and seizures continued against former leaders. Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Raphael Nakacinda was detained and transported to Solwezi (illegally) to where the complaint was laid. Police refused to give him Police bond. He was later given bail after many days of detention.Homes of Kabushi MP and former Lusaka MP, Bowman Lusambo and former Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Ronald Chitotela were seized by the ACC.

9.THE MUTINY -Opposition leader, Chilufya Tayali was also detained, refused Police bond on charges of commenting and intercepting military communications on matters related to the army. This followed reports that 900 soldiers were detained on allegations of mutiny for demanding that their United Nations Peace-keeping mission allowances be paid in full.

10. UPND scooped all 3 by-elections- UPND won the Lukutu Ward of Luwingu Town Council, Katimba Ward of Monze Town Council and Mongu Mayoral Elections.

11.PRESS CONFERENCE- President Hakainde Hichilema’s Press Conference to respond to the Milingo Saga and arising matters, was a disaster. It descended into name-calling and use of derogatory language by the President against his opponents.

Further the President was emotional and visibly expressed contempt, anger and bitterness.

This overshadowed his later remarks on the economy and measures to inspire hope and curb the high-cost of living.

12. The Milingo Saga- former KCM Liquidator, Milingo Lungu was re-arrested by the DEC on the same cases that the DPP had just entered a Nolle Prosequi. He took a legal suit in the Constitutional Court explaining that the Nolle was as a result of a negotiated settlement. He said to this effect he met State House officials; Bradford Machila and Christopher Mundia and both Attorney General; Mr Mulilo Kabesha and Solicitor General, Mr Marshal Muchende. He said these meetings took place in the presence of his lawyer. He also said he had earlier met the President, Vice President and Minister of Finance.

13.PAMELA CHISUPA- A brutal and violent video emerged of a mobile-money agent that was abducted and tortured. The kidnappers demanded for ransom from the family of Pamela Chisupa. To-date she has not been found.

14. Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) is investigating ZESCO for importing wooden poles, which are available locally, from foreign companies. ZESCO is expected to spend $107million on the project. ACC is also investigating the matter.

15. AFRICOM-A Sovereignty issue- Both the USA Embassy and the Zambian Government announced the official opening US.AFRICOM Security Office. Previously, past President’s have rejected the opening of the Combatant office in Zambia, whether it was in form of a proposed mitary base, military barrack or security office.

The United States Africa Command, is one of the eleven unified combatant commands of the United States Department of Defense, headquartered at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany. It is based in Stuttgart as Africa rejected it to be based in Africa.

16. All nineteen (19) Concession hunting licenses were canceled by the Ministry of Tourism, Permanent Secretary, Evans Muhanga despite firm legal advice from the Attorney General against the move.

17.KACHASU SAGA- in a township raid against illicit beers in Garden township, Minister of Local Government Minister, Hon. Gary Nkombo forced a mother brewing the “illicit” Kachasu to drink her own brewed poison.. He also ordered the mother to give the concotion to family members. After a public uproar, he apologized. He has not been arrested by the Police, reprimanded or fired by the President.

