An Open Letter to Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa – Government spokesperson- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

An Open Letter to Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa – Government spokesperson

No Lives Are Being Uplifted: The Reality Under the UPND Government



Dear Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa,

I write this letter with a sense of outrage and disbelief at the audacity of the statement you made, claiming that Zambia is the best in Africa at uplifting people’s lives. This assertion is not only detached from reality but also an insult to the millions of Zambians who wake up every day facing unimaginable struggles just to survive. With our economy in ruins, poverty spreading like wildfire, essential services collapsing, and businesses suffering from prolonged blackouts, I must ask you point-blank: On what basis do you make such a claim? Which people’s lives is the UPND government truly uplifting?



The Economic Crisis Zambians Are Enduring



Mr. Mweetwa, do you even see the economic devastation unfolding across Zambia? Inflation has obliterated the purchasing power of our citizens, forcing families to make heartbreaking choices between food, rent, and essential utilities. Food prices have surged to absurd levels, and the falling value of the Kwacha against major currencies has only worsened the economic burden on households. How can a nation claim to uplift lives when its citizens are forced to decide whether to have dinner or pay for transportation?

Unemployment is not just a problem—it is a full-blown crisis. The promises you and your party made during the 2021 election about creating jobs and boosting economic opportunities remain unfulfilled. Young graduates, skilled professionals, and hardworking individuals are left jobless and disillusioned, with no real opportunities in sight. Instead of progress and prosperity, we see frustration, hopelessness, and disillusionment growing among Zambia’s youth. Is this the life you refer to as being uplifted?



The Brutal Reality of Poverty and Social Inequality



Your claim completely disregards the grim reality of widespread poverty that continues to plague Zambia. Many families live in abject poverty, relying on community support, handouts, and sporadic charity just to make it through the day.



Healthcare services are in disarray, with hospitals and clinics often lacking even the most basic essentials—medicine, staff, and infrastructure. Education is no better, with schools suffering from dilapidated infrastructure, a severe shortage of qualified teachers, and inadequate learning materials. Social aid initiatives remain ineffective, often providing nothing more than superficial band-aids that fail to address the systemic issues that keep Zambia in a cycle of poverty. Is this your vision of uplifting lives?

A Hard-Hitting Question: Whose Lives Are Really Being Uplifted?



If your statement were even remotely accurate, we would witness significant improvements in areas that matter most to the lives of everyday Zambians: job opportunities, quality education, accessible healthcare, and thriving small businesses. We would see communities with trade infrastructure that boosts production and commerce, young people securing real careers, and families experiencing economic stability. Yet, none of these outcomes are visible.



Instead, we see social and economic disparities widening. Wealth remains concentrated in the hands of a privileged few—government officials, party insiders, and their allies—while the majority of Zambians struggle with job insecurity, poor living conditions, and economic instability. How can a government claim to uplift lives when most citizens remain trapped in poverty and a select few continue to benefit at their expense?



Furthermore, we are experiencing abnormal hours of load-shedding, a situation that has decimated businesses across the nation. Many industries, shops, and offices have had to shut down entirely due to an unreliable electricity supply, leading to job losses, reduced productivity, and long-term economic setbacks. How can a government claim to uplift lives when businesses are forced to close their doors, and livelihoods are being destroyed by infrastructure failures?



A Demand for Accountability and Real Leadership



Mr. Mweetwa, Zambians deserve a government that speaks truthfully about our challenges and progress. Admitting the difficulties our nation faces is not a sign of weakness—it is a sign of maturity, integrity, and responsibility. You and the UPND leadership must come forward and provide concrete evidence of real progress and tangible solutions, not just hollow claims.



It is time to stop making empty promises and start addressing the real issues that affect millions of Zambians. We need real initiatives that focus on job creation, support for local industries, investments in agriculture, meaningful education reform, and healthcare infrastructure that actually serves communities rather than just political rhetoric.



We also need urgent action to resolve the ongoing power supply crisis that continues to hinder businesses and disrupt lives. A reliable electricity supply is fundamental to economic growth and social stability. Investing in energy infrastructure and ensuring a consistent supply would demonstrate a commitment to supporting our workforce, entrepreneurs, and communities.



Conclusion



Mr. Mweetwa, I ask you directly: Which lives is the UPND government uplifting? Is it the hardworking farmer in rural communities who sees no support, the young graduate in urban centers struggling to find work, or the business owner whose enterprise was shut down by prolonged blackouts? If you genuinely believe in uplifting lives, then show us actions and results that speak louder than your words.

Zambians deserve a government that prioritizes the needs of its people, creates sustainable economic opportunities, and commits to transparency, accountability, and inclusive development. It’s time to stop the rhetoric and start delivering real solutions. Only then will your claims be more than empty statements and instead reflect the true progress and upliftment that every Zambian truly deserves.

Sincerely,

Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma