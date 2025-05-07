AN OPEN LETTER TO SABOBO: WHEN YOU BECOME A BIG STAR DO NOT GROW BIG HEADED & INSULT COACHES AND THOSE WHO CARED FOR YOU!



Football enthusiast Musonda Chibulu Writes…..



Football is a team sport. I heard people call you selfish after two matches but I defended you. “No, he does not even deserve to be man of the match,” they said after the barren draw against Sierra Leone





Now you have been man of the match in two of three matches at the Under -20 Africa Cup of Nations so far-the latest in the 1-0 win over Magorogoro Boys.



Now, listen to coaches and do not insult them when they say, “track back,” ku left wing.





You may have scored today to win the match but do not disrespect those who will score TAP ins after you mufana wanga.



We are celebrating your performance today but remember that defenders and goalkeeper Levison Banda were excellent today.





Sabobo, football is a team sport. No player on a Zambian team for men can claim to be greater than Kalusha Bwalya or Barbra Banda for women.



These have single-handedly won matches but never disrespected anyone.



Do you know a player called Clifford Mulenga? He was kicked out of the Chipolopolo squad that won Africa Cup in 2012.





Just 5 years earlier, the vastly talented Mulenga was the best Under-20 player the whole Africa. Just like a certain Patson Daka in 2017.



Mulenga never disrespected Herve Renard or any administrator.



Indiscipline in a team cannot win you the Africa Cup.





Today, Mulenga is a FAZ youth development officer at Football House and part of the success of taking youth Zambia teams to the World Cup.



Learn Sabobo not to accuse fans when they point out the need to release the ball much quicker. Play like you did against Tanzania . I really loved the way you behaved after being substituted against Egypt . That is the way to go.





Sabobo, we saw you play in Chaisa and our desire is to see you play football in England-the Premier League like Daka and Enock Mwepu.



Or Collins Mbesuma for Portsmouth or Emmanuel Mayuka for Southampton or ba Uncle Fred Mwila for Aston Villa.



Sabobo, know we love all our players and will support you when you do well.





But if you show signs of indiscipline, even if you are earning millions in Switzerland , we shall ask you to tone down.



Take heed son, pride comes before a fall and humility before a rise.



Wish you and your fellow Under-20s the best as you seek to emulate what the Dakas and Mwepus achieved in 2017.





Or the Clifford Mulengas did in 2007.



Remember, team play and if you go far we could be talking about Joseph “Sabobo” Banda as CAF 2025 Young Player of the Year.



You will then join an illustrious class of Zambian footballers such as Kalusha, Clifford, Patson, Barbra and Chris Katongo to be named the best on the continent of Africa in various categories.



Signed with much



NO TAKATAKA