An Open Message of Solidarity with Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa: A Defiant Call for Justice, Democracy, and Truth





Dear Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa,



I read your open letter to President Hakainde Hichilema with a heart that burned, hands that trembled, and tears that refused to stop. Your words did not merely speak; they thundered. They are not just the cries of a man under siege. They are the battle cry of a nation betrayed.





Your courage ignites something sacred in all of us who still believe in truth. I feel your anguish. I carry your burden. And I stand with you.





Let it be declared without fear or hesitation: in life or in death, come what may, I will stand with you. We will stand with you. You are not alone. Your fight is not yours alone. It belongs to every Zambian who still dares to dream of a nation that honours freedom, protects truth, and values justice.





Your voice is not a whisper in the wilderness. It is a thunderclap of conscience shaking the pillars of a crumbling republic. And whether they like it or not, they will hear it. The world will hear it.





To President Hakainde Hichilema,



What a tragedy. What a fall. You, who once stood as a symbol of resistance, now sit upon a throne built on silence, fear, and suppression. You, who once denounced tyranny, now mimic its every move. You are no longer the voice of the people. You have become the echo of oppression.





Let this be known: your attacks on your critics, your surveillance of patriots, and your war against dissent are not signs of leadership. They are signs of fear. They are the trembling hands of a man afraid of truth.





Desist immediately. Withdraw your hounds from those who dare to speak. You are not royalty. You are a servant of the people. Start acting like it.





Dissent is not a crime. Criticism is not sabotage. Patriotism is not submission. We did not vote for a leader who would turn his back on the ideals of democracy and transform the country into an autocracy.





Dr. Sishuwa is not your enemy. He is your reminder. He is the conscience you have tried to bury. His pen is sharper than your threats. His truth is louder than your propaganda. His courage is stronger than your fear. And history will remember which one of you stood on the right side of justice.





To Dr. Sishuwa,



May the fire in your spirit never die. You are more than a man. You are a movement. You are the roar that breaks the silence, the light that burns through the fog of deception. In an age of sellouts and silence, you stand tall, unbought, unbroken, and unafraid.





You are teaching us that to love Zambia is not to flatter its rulers but to fight for its soul.



Stay alive. Stay defiant. You are not walking alone. We are many. And we are rising.





A better Zambia is not a fantasy. It is our mission. And it will be born through the labour of brave souls like you who choose thorns over gold, truth over comfort, and justice over fear.



We are with you. We believe in you. And we will not stop until the voices of conscience are no longer hunted but honoured.





Zambia is not theirs to destroy. Zambia is ours to reclaim.



In rage, in love, in truth, in solidarity,



Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

A daughter of the soil. A voice of the people. A sworn enemy of tyranny. A believer that once freedom is awakened, it can never be silenced.