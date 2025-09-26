An unknown body of a man who is in mortuary from 1991 in america
ME/C Case Number
B91-01833
Sex: Male
Race / Ethnicity: Black / African American
Estimated Age Group: Adult – Pre 40
Estimated Age Range (Years): 20-35
Estimated Year of Death: 1991
Estimated PMI: Hours
Height: 5′ 7″(67 inches)
Weight: 150 lbs
Date Body Found: April 24, 1991
Location Found: Bronx, New York
Circumstances of Recovery
Unknown male found on the street in front of 1420 Crotona Ave.
Inventory of Remains: All parts recovered
Condition of Remains: Recognizable face
Hair Color: Black
short, curly
Eye Color: Brown
Description
Other distinctive physical characteristicYellow metal crown on upper front tooth.
Noticeable gap between upper front teeth.
Clothing
white socks, white underwear, blue jeans, black leather belt, long sleeved purple shirt, long sleeved red shirtOn the Body
Footwear
brown leather walking shoes
Contacts
Investigating Agencies
Case Owner
Office of Chief Medical Examiner New York City
(212) 447-2030
Agency Case Number
B91-01833
(212) 447-2030
(212) 447-2030
