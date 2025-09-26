An unknown body of a man who is in mortuary from 1991 in america



ME/C Case Number

B91-01833

Sex: Male

Race / Ethnicity: Black / African American

Estimated Age Group: Adult – Pre 40

Estimated Age Range (Years): 20-35

Estimated Year of Death: 1991

Estimated PMI: Hours

Height: 5′ 7″(67 inches)

Weight: 150 lbs

Date Body Found: April 24, 1991

Location Found: Bronx, New York





Circumstances of Recovery

Unknown male found on the street in front of 1420 Crotona Ave.





Inventory of Remains: All parts recovered

Condition of Remains: Recognizable face

Hair Color: Black

short, curly

Eye Color: Brown





Description

Other distinctive physical characteristicYellow metal crown on upper front tooth.

Noticeable gap between upper front teeth.





Clothing

white socks, white underwear, blue jeans, black leather belt, long sleeved purple shirt, long sleeved red shirtOn the Body

Footwear

brown leather walking shoes





Contacts

Investigating Agencies

Case Owner

Office of Chief Medical Examiner New York City

(212) 447-2030





Agency Case Number

B91-01833



