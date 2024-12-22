FORMER MINISTER IN PRISON 3 YEARS NOW

An Urgent Lone Appeal for Justice, Compassion, and Unity for Hon. Emerine Kabanshi

As a former Member of Parliament for Chifunabuli in Luapula Province, I feel compelled to make a heartfelt appeal on behalf of one of Luapula’s own daughters, Hon. Emerine Kabanshi, who continues to serve her sentence under challenging health conditions. Her plight speaks not only to her personal struggles but also to the troubling silence from the people of Luapula and various societal stakeholders who ought to stand by her in this difficult time.

Hon. Kabanshi’s contributions to Luapula and the nation at large are undeniable. As a former Minister of Community Development and Social Services, she spearheaded numerous initiatives that touched the lives of countless vulnerable citizens, especially women and children. Despite her stroke and the ongoing need for physiotherapy, she has been left to endure her punishment in silence, with little to no advocacy for her release on health grounds. This contrasts starkly with the loud calls for leniency extended to her male counterparts, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa and Hon. Ronald Chitotela, who have recently been convicted.

This disparity raises uncomfortable questions: Could this neglect be because she is a woman? Why has her sacrifice and service not inspired the same unity and compassion among her people? Where are the women’s movements that ought to be her voice in these trying times?

Hon. Kabanshi’s health challenges warrant urgent attention and compassion. If society could rally behind others, why can’t we extend the same compassion to her, who is still undergoing therapy for a debilitating condition? The silence from former PF ministers, especially those who served alongside her, is particularly deafening. Is their failure to visit her or advocate for her release a silent admission of sacrifice or abandonment by the same regime she once served with dedication?

As a daughter of Luapula, Hon. Kabanshi deserves better. It is high time that the people of Luapula Province unite, as they have done for others, to seek clemency for her. I make this lone appeal to His Excellency the President to consider pardoning Hon. Kabanshi on compassionate and health grounds. She has already paid her debt to society, and allowing her to continue serving her sentence under such conditions only deepens the pain of her story.

Let this appeal also serve as a gentle condemnation of the indifference shown by the women’s movements and her former colleagues. Women’s advocacy must transcend politics and gender dynamics, and no woman should feel forgotten by the very structures meant to uplift her. Let us all reflect on the moral imperative to support and advocate for one another, especially for those who have given so much of themselves for the betterment of our society.

At the same time, I wish to express my deepest regret at the imprisonment of Hon. Ronald Chitotela, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa, and Hon. Bowman Lusambo, with whom I served in the 12th National Assembly. As a colleague, I empathize with the difficulties they are facing and pray for God’s grace to guide and comfort them during this challenging period.

In Hon. Kabanshi’s story, let us rediscover our shared humanity, unity, and sense of justice. To the people of Luapula Province, let us not be selective in our solidarity. To her former colleagues, let us not forget our moral obligation to support those who once stood by us. And to the President, let us show the world that Zambia is a nation that tempers justice with mercy.

Hon. Kabanshi is not just a forgotten child of Luapula Province—she is a reminder of the values we must reclaim as a society.

Ponde C Mecha

Former Member of Parliament for Chifunabuli Constituency