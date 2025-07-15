An urgent Message to Hichilema on the illegal and unconstitutional process to amend the Republican Constitution- Rev Godfridah Sumaili

An urgent Message to His excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema on the illegal and unconstitutional process to amend the Republican Constitution.

Mr President, as a citizen endowed with the rights to defend and protect the Constitution of this country, l feel duty bound to remind you, Sir, that you are the number one custodian of the Constitution of this country. And that you publicly stood before the people with the holy Bible in your hand and swore that you would protect and defend the Constitution!

Mr President, l noted with dismay that you commended the recent ruling by the Hon Madam Speaker where she totally disregarded the Constitutional Court Judgement. I will not comment further on the Speaker’s ruling because the matter is now before the Constitutional Court.

But allow me, Your Excellency, to humbly appeal to you that you should listen to the voice of all stakeholders and withdraw Bill 7 from Parliament because the appropriate Court has categorically declared that Bill 7 is illegal and unconstitutional for want of the laid down processes and procedures. If this Bill is not withdrawn, the precedent being set will undermine the authority of the Judiciary and will threaten the rule of law which you have always passionately preached.

You are aware, Mr President, that Article 1(1&2) clearly provides that any act or omissions that contravenes any part of the Constitution is illegal and any law or practice that is inconsistent with any constitutional provision is null and void to the extent of that inconsistency.

I need not remind you, Sir, that the Republican Constitution which is the will of the people, is binding on all citizens including the Presidency and all state organs!



Your Excellency, one of your core responsibilities under the Constitution is to report to the National Assembly on the progress made in the application of the values and principles specified under Part II of the Constitution. Article 8 of the Constitution obliges you, Mr President, to report to the people of Zambia through Parliament on the National Values and Principles which include Constitutionalism, good governance and integrity which should apply to:

(a) interpretation of the Constitution;

(b) enactment and interpretation of the law; and

(c) development and implementation of state policy.

Sir, it is in view of the foregoing, that it is expedient that the illegal, unconstitutional and infamous Bill 7 be withdrawn.

If the disregard for the Judicial authority remains unchecked, Zambia risks long term institutional damage. Sir, Governance should never be driven by political expediency or hidden agendas at the expense of Constitutional Principles and Discipline.

Respectfully l submit,

Rev Godfridah Sumaili( Mrs)

Former Minister , National Guidance and Religious Affairs

Former Commissioner Human Rights Commission

Former Commissioner, Anti Corruption Commission