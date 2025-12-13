🇿🇲 ANALYSIS | Bill 7 Debate: Haimbe Set the Tempo, Sikota Missed Notes



The debate between Mulambo Haimbe, SC and Sakwiba Sikota, SC on Bill 7 was not merely a legal exchange. It was a test of preparation, presentation, and political communication. What unfolded on screen was as much about persuasion as it was about law.





Haimbe entered the debate with visible command of the material. He quoted Bill 7 clauses, referenced provisions directly, and repeatedly anchored his arguments in constitutional history. In a conversation clouded by slogans and abstractions, this mattered. Viewers were not asked to trust his intentions or memory. They were taken to the document itself. That was his strongest advantage.



However, his delivery was not without flaws. At times, Haimbe spoke too fast, almost breathless, and his volume occasionally crossed from emphasis into shouting. The pace sometimes felt closer to competitive rhetoric than careful legal argument. For a senior lawyer, this risked diluting authority. Law convinces through clarity, not velocity. Energy is persuasive, but excess can distract from substance.





Still, his overall presentation worked. He addressed his opponent directly, maintained steady engagement with the camera, and consistently pulled viewers into the conversation. He understood that this was not a courtroom but a national audience. His body language reinforced that awareness. He was upright, animated, alert, and clearly invested. In political communication, enthusiasm signals confidence, and confidence often persuades before logic is fully processed.





Contrary, Sakwiba Sikota approached the debate from a different posture altogether. He relied heavily on social media opinions rather than citation. Repeatedly saying that problematic provisions were “there in the document” without quoting them weakened his case. In a legal debate, gestures do not substitute for references. Lawyers persuade by pointing, not by implying.





Referring to a 25-page document as voluminous further undermined his credibility. For a State Counsel, that framing was unnecessary and unhelpful. If the document was too long for the public, that was precisely the moment to simplify it by citing specific pages and clauses. That opportunity was missed.



More damaging was his choice of audience. Sikota repeatedly addressed President Hakainde Hichilema, who was not present and could not respond. This turned parts of the debate into a lecture rather than an exchange. When engaging a representative of the executive, the representative must be addressed. Failing to do so made his intervention feel misdirected and, at times, performative.





His calmness, often an asset, became a liability in this format. Calm can project control, but here it slid into passivity. His slumped posture, limited movement, and tired appearance communicated discomfort rather than authority. Not every sharp legal mind thrives in televised debate, and this was evident.





In the end, the outcome was shaped less by ideology than by execution. Haimbe prevailed not because every argument was flawless, but because he combined text, presence, and engagement into a coherent persuasive effort. Sikota lost ground not because his concerns were necessarily hollow, but because he failed to prosecute them with urgency, precision, and audience awareness.



The lesson is unforgiving but clear. This debate was a legal submission not a show of opinions. It was a live exercise in persuasion. Voice, pace, posture, preparation, and clarity mattered as much as content. Entering such a space unprepared is not principled bravery. It is strategic error.



On balance, despite his excesses in speed and volume, the younger man carried the night.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu