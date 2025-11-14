ANALYSIS OF THE EX-PARTE ORDER OF INJUNCTION: MORGAN NG’ONA VS. BRENDA NYIRENDA





By Dr Charles Sinkala



The recent ex-parte order of injunction issued by the High Court of Zambia in the case of Morgan Ng’ona vs. Brenda Nyirenda has significant implications for the Patriotic Front Party. In this article, we will analyze the order and its potential consequences, referencing relevant legal instruments and case law.





The order, dated November 12, 2025, restrains Brenda Nyirenda, the purported Acting Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party, from occupying the party secretariat, using party materials, and holding herself out as a leader of the party. The order was granted ex-parte, meaning that it was issued without a hearing from the defendant, pursuant to Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 of the Civil Procedure Rules, Cap 27 of the Laws of Zambia.





The order is based on the plaintiff’s affidavit, which alleged that Nyirenda’s actions were causing harm to the party. The court, having heard the plaintiff’s counsel and reviewed the affidavit, found sufficient grounds to grant the injunction, as required by Section 13(1) of the High Court Act, Cap 27 of the Laws of Zambia. The court’s decision is also guided by the principles enunciated in the case of Hubbard v. Vosper [1972] 2 QB 84, where the court held that an ex-parte injunction may be granted where there is a real risk of injustice if the defendant is given notice.





The order effectively bars Nyirenda from performing her duties as Acting Secretary General, potentially creating a leadership vacuum within the party. The order also prohibits her from using party materials, including letterheads and receipts, which could disrupt the party’s operations. This is in line with the principles of American Cyanamid Co. v. Ethicon Ltd. [1975] AC 396, where the court held that the court must consider the balance of convenience when granting an injunction





The next step in this case is the inter-partes hearing, scheduled for 3 December 2025, where both parties will be heard. The court will then determine whether to continue or discharge the injunction, as required by Order 39 Rule 4 of the Civil Procedure Rules.





The ex-parte order of injunction has significant implications for the Patriotic Front Party and its leadership. As the case proceeds, it is essential to ensure that the rights of all parties are protected and that the rule of law is upheld. The outcome of this case will be closely watched, and its impact on the party’s leadership and operations will be significant.



