🇿🇲 ANALYSIS | “Withdrawal” Politics: Inside UPND’s Ruthless Adoption Machine



A new political phrase has quietly entered Zambia’s election vocabulary: “I have decided to withdraw.”





Across constituencies and wards, aspiring candidates under the United Party for National Development are increasingly announcing their withdrawal from adoption races even before final candidate lists are officially released. In some areas, the withdrawals are emotional. In others, strategic. But collectively, they reveal something bigger about the ruling party’s evolving internal machinery ahead of the August 2026 elections.





What is emerging inside the UPND is not merely an adoption process. It is a sophisticated political filtration system designed to manage ambition, consolidate authority, and maintain electoral competitiveness in a rapidly expanding party.





For years, candidate adoption in Zambia has largely followed predictable patterns: patronage, seniority, factional lobbying, or last-minute imposition from party headquarters. Those processes often produced bitterness, defections, and independent candidates. The UPND itself suffered from such tensions in opposition years. But the 2026 cycle appears different in scale and structure.





The ruling party introduced a layered process combining ward-level voting, secretariat interviews, document verification, intelligence gathering, and public opinion polling through the now-famous *2026# platform. That process has fundamentally altered the psychology of adoption battles.





Unlike traditional primaries where aspirants wait for one final decision, candidates are now reading political signals in real time. Once ward-level numbers emerge, once grassroots structures begin leaning toward particular candidates, and once internal opinion data starts circulating, weaker aspirants increasingly see the direction of travel before formal announcements arrive. The result is the rise of what insiders are now calling the “withdraw method.”





It is political self-preservation disguised as voluntary restraint.



Many aspiring candidates are withdrawing not because they suddenly lost interest, but because the institutional mood has already become visible. In previous election cycles, unsuccessful aspirants would often remain in the race until the bitter end, then rebel after losing adoption. Today, the UPND appears to be managing that tension earlier, quietly encouraging consolidation before final declarations are made.





This is why the process has attracted attention beyond the ruling party itself. What the UPND is attempting is uncommon in African party politics: building a governing party through systems rather than charisma alone. The party’s Chairman for Elections, Likando Mufalali, has repeatedly stressed that adoption would be based on “merit,” “performance,” and “recommendation from the grassroots,” not simply loyalty or seniority.





That language matters.



Historically, dominant African parties weaken when they become too dependent on personalities and fail to renew themselves structurally. The UPND leadership appears conscious of this risk. President Hakainde Hichilema will not lead forever. Building institutional continuity therefore becomes politically necessary if the party intends to survive beyond its founding generation.





The *2026# innovation also deserves closer political reading. On the surface, it appears participatory and democratic. But strategically, it serves another purpose: intelligence collection. It gives the party leadership real-time visibility into local popularity trends, factional strength, and public sentiment, particularly in newly created constituencies following delimitation. In essence, the ruling party has blended grassroots politics with data politics.





And it is working.



The most revealing aspect is not who wins adoption. It is who quietly exits before the verdict arrives.



That behaviour suggests aspirants increasingly trust that the centre already knows where support lies. Rather than risk humiliation or political isolation, many are calculating that withdrawal preserves future relevance and bargaining power inside the party structure. In politics, survival often matters more than immediate victory.





Still, this model carries risks.



A highly centralised filtration system can strengthen discipline, but it can also breed silent resentment if local actors begin feeling managed rather than genuinely heard. Public opinion polling, secretariat interviews, and institutional oversight may improve candidate quality, but they also concentrate enormous power within party structures. The challenge for the UPND will be balancing control with legitimacy.





But from a purely organisational perspective, the party is demonstrating something rare in Zambia’s political environment: internal coherence under pressure.





At a time when opposition parties remain fragmented, personality-driven, and consumed by alliance disputes, the UPND is behaving like a party focused less on surviving the next election and more on engineering long-term dominance. The adoption process itself has become part of that strategy.





The phrase “I have decided to withdraw” therefore means more than personal surrender.



It signals the arrival of a political culture where institutional signals increasingly outweigh individual ambition.



© The People’s Brief | Editors