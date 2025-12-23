ANC calls for investigation into alleged firearm discharge by Bitou deputy mayor



The African National Congress (ANC) in the Victor Molosi Region has expressed serious concern over a video circulating on social media allegedly showing Bitou Municipality Deputy Mayor Nokuzola “Noksi” Kolwapi discharging a firearm during a Mgidi held for her sons





In a statement, the ANC said it views any alleged use of a firearm in public or private settings with “the utmost seriousness,” especially when involving public representatives who are expected to uphold the law and act responsibly.





The party has called on law enforcement agencies to conduct a “thorough and independent investigation” into the authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding the incident, emphasizing that “the law must take its course without fear or favour.”





The ANC also reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, public safety, and responsible leadership, stressing that if the allegations are confirmed, appropriate action will be taken in line with both legal and internal disciplinary procedures.





The public has been urged to remain calm while authorities complete their investigations.