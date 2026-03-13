ANC Calls for Mass “People’s March” in Johannesburg as Supporters Prepare to Protest Against Alleged U.S. Interference in South Africa





The Secretary-General of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, has called on South Africans to take part in a large demonstration known as the People’s March, which organizers say will defend the country’s sovereignty and democratic gains while also protesting against what they describe as foreign interference from the United States in South Africa’s affairs.





The march is scheduled for 21 March 2026 at 08:00 in Johannesburg. Participants are expected to gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square, march across the Nelson Mandela Bridge, and head toward the Constitutional Court of South Africa.





According to the ANC leadership, the march aims to bring together citizens who want to protect South Africa’s sovereignty, defend democratic institutions and reaffirm the values of the liberation struggle rooted in the Freedom Charter.





Organizers say the protest also comes amid rising tensions between South Africa and the United States, particularly after recent diplomatic disagreements and public statements that some South African leaders believe represent outside pressure on the country’s political and economic policies.





Supporters of the march are encouraging citizens to mobilize under the hashtags DefendOurSovereignty and MarchForSouthAfrica, saying the event will demonstrate unity and a commitment to protecting the country’s independence and constitutional democracy.