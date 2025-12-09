BREAKING: ANC CHAOS! Staff Revolt as Salaries Go Unpaid Ramaphosa Under Fire!





The ANC has been plunged into fresh embarrassment as furious staff members picketed outside the party’s National General Council (NGC), protesting over the non-payment of their salaries.





Workers say they’ve endured months of financial uncertainty while party leaders look the other way and now their frustration has boiled over in public.





Critics wasted no time pointing the finger at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, calling the salary scandal a damning indictment of a party that “can’t even manage its own house”.





“How can they claim to run a country or steer the economy,” one protester asked, “when they can’t even pay their own employees?”





The scenes outside the NGC have sparked outrage and ridicule across South Africa, piling pressure on the ANC as it battles internal divisions, financial instability, and plummeting public trust.





Once again, the ruling party finds itself drowning in controversy and ordinary workers are paying the price.