“ANC Neglected Her”: Drama as Close Friend Bars ANC Officials from Speaking at Winnie Khumalo’s Funeral

Drama as Close Friend Bars ANC Officials from Speaking at Winnie Khumalo’s Funeral

Winnie Khumalo’s funeral has sparked controversy after media personality Sabelo ‘Ntombeningi’ Sithole barred ANC officials from speaking at the service.

Winnie Khumalo’s funeral service took place this Saturday at Protea South Multipurpose Hall, with her burial at Wespark Cemetery.

ANC Accused of Neglecting Khumalo

Ntombeningi, a close friend of Khumalo and a supporter of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, voiced his disappointment with the ANC. He accused the party of neglecting Khumalo during her life but attempting to capitalize on her death.

“I am sad because when she was alive, the ANC neglected her. Now that she’s gone, they want to come and mislead people.

I want to make it clear that I don’t want ANC speakers over Winnie’s body. She is resting now, and I don’t want them to come and spew lies over her body,” Ntombeningi told The Sunday World.

He detailed the lack of support he received when reaching out to ANC officials for assistance in organizing Khumalo’s memorial.

“Not so long ago, we didn’t have money to organise her memorial service. I contacted their offices, and they sent me from pillar to post. They never responded to my e-mails.

I decided to sit down with the family and explain that we were not getting assistance. I had no choice but to pay for the costs myself.”

Ntombeningi revealed that he has spent close to R100,000 on the memorial and funeral, paid for the tombstone, and even donated a cow for the service.

Family Grateful to Ntombeningi

The Khumalo family expressed their gratitude to Ntombeningi for his efforts. Family spokesperson Tshepi Rakeepile said,

“As the family, we are grateful to Ntombeningi. He was not only Winnie’s friend but became family. He literally carried the costs of the memorial and funeral.”